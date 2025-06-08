Travis Kelce Dreams of DJing Taylor Swift's Hits With Shaquille O'Neal: 'Teach Me Your Ways'
Travis Kelce is ready to take the stage as a DJ, and he's got his eye on spinning tracks from girlfriend Taylor Swift.
In the June 4 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, expressed his desire to learn the DJing ropes from basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.
"Teach me your ways," he told Shaq, 53.
Shaq was quick to support the idea. "Bro, you'd be a f------- star. 10 minutes hyping up the crowd. Oh my God," he said, before encouraging Travis to embrace the concept of opening with Taylor's music.
Travis agreed wholeheartedly, declaring, "Come on, you know I'm a hype man. Get it rocking in there. Have the Swifties bouncing off the walls for tickets out there."
Taylor wasn't just a footnote during the podcast — she played a significant role in the conversation. At one point, Shaq played her iconic track "I Knew You Were Trouble" from the Red album. Dancing along, he exclaimed, "That's my favorite song in the world, brother, I love it." The comment drew applause from both Travis and Jason, 37.
Travis seized the moment to express his admiration for Taylor, 35, and to congratulate her on acquiring the masters to her first six albums. "Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too," he said, appreciating her determination. "Just bought all her music back so it's finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog. Love you, big Diesel."
Taylor's battle for ownership of her music catalog began after she left Big Machine Records in 2018. The following year, Scooter Braun acquired the masters for her first six albums for a staggering $300 million.
Taylor shared her feelings on Tumblr, stating: "Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it," she said.
Taylor re-recorded her earlier albums and has already released Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and 1989 (Taylor's Version). Fans eagerly await the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).
On May 30, Taylor confirmed that she had acquired her masters back from Shamrock Capital.
"I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away," she wrote on her website. "But that's all in the past now. All of the music I've ever made … now belongs … to me."
The 14-time Grammy award winner added: "All I've ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy."