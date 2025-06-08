Travis Kelce Dreams of DJing Taylor Swift's Hits With Shaquille O'Neal: 'Teach Me Your Ways'

Travis Kelce is ready to take the stage as a DJ, and he's got his eye on spinning tracks from girlfriend Taylor Swift.

In the June 4 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, expressed his desire to learn the DJing ropes from basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

"Teach me your ways," he told Shaq, 53.

Shaq was quick to support the idea. "Bro, you'd be a f------- star. 10 minutes hyping up the crowd. Oh my God," he said, before encouraging Travis to embrace the concept of opening with Taylor's music.