Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Turns Up the Heat With Topless Vacation Photos
May 12 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Kayla Nicole left little to the imagination as she posed topless in new steamy vacation photos ahead of the summer.
The "Welcome to the Pregame" podcast host, 34, dared to bare it all in a cupless bra top, using only her hands to cover her assets in new photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, May 12.
Kayla Nicole Posed Topless in New Steamy Photos
The top featured turquoise-blue beading that traced her curves, which she paired with barely-there brown string bottoms for a daring look.
Nicole wore her hair in loose beachy waves as she showed off her body against the crystal-clear water. The Special Forces alum flaunted her figure from multiple angles, posing on a paddleboard to highlight her toned backside.
Fans Praised Kayla Nicole's Killer Confidence
Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to praise the sultry set of photos, with some saying that they were inspired to work out.
"*Puts my banana pudding down* Allll of these pics are fireeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan said, while another admirer joked, "*schedules my Pilates class and throws away my Chick-fil-a food* 😩😩😩😩."
Meanwhile, singer Kehlani chimed in, writing, "we can all go delete instagram now it’s ok game over."
"Now Kayla…………… I’m still at the gym, sister HOLD ONNNNN 😭😭😭😭😍😍😍😍," former Catfish host Kamie Crawford wrote.
- Travis Kelce's 'Triggered' Ex Kayla Nicole Defends Right to Discuss Her 'Life' After NFL Star's Engagement to Taylor Swift: 'Sue Me'
- Kayla Nicole Shades 'Athlete' Exes, Says She'll Only Date 'Owners of the Team' Years After Split From NFL Star Travis Kelce
- 'Looking for Clout': Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Blasted for Constantly 'Seeking Attention' After 'Liking' Post About NFL Star
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Kayla Nicole Volunteered to Be 'The Bachelorette' After Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Was Pulled
Nicole is pulling out all the stops as she embraces her single era. In March, after ABC unexpectedly pulled Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette off the air, she was quick to throw her name into the mix as a potential replacement.
“My audition to be the next Bachelorette,” the influencer said in a TikTok video posted on March 25, adding in the caption, “Hey @ABC, heard you need a stand in?”
Kayla Nicole Opened Up About Potential Romance
Nicole is best known for her relationship with Travis Kelce, whom she dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. She hasn't publicly dated anyone else since their split.
In November 2025, three months after Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift hit headlines, Nicole revealed a new dating rule she had set for herself.
“I keep saying I don't want to date any more athletes,” she said during an appearance on "The Boyfriend Material" podcast. "But I'm down to date the owners of the teams."
She continued, "I’m really open, the bar is in h--- these days."