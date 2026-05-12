or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kayla Nicole
OK LogoPHOTOS

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Turns Up the Heat With Topless Vacation Photos

Photo of Kayla Nicole
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole proved she's not missing any days in the gym after sharing racy topless photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole left little to the imagination as she posed topless in new steamy vacation photos ahead of the summer.

The "Welcome to the Pregame" podcast host, 34, dared to bare it all in a cupless bra top, using only her hands to cover her assets in new photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, May 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Posed Topless in New Steamy Photos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kayla Nicole opted for a cupless beaded top that traced her curves.
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole opted for a cupless beaded top that traced her curves.

The top featured turquoise-blue beading that traced her curves, which she paired with barely-there brown string bottoms for a daring look.

Nicole wore her hair in loose beachy waves as she showed off her body against the crystal-clear water. The Special Forces alum flaunted her figure from multiple angles, posing on a paddleboard to highlight her toned backside.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Praised Kayla Nicole's Killer Confidence

Photo of Several of Kayla Nicole's famous friends hopped in the comments section to share their admiration.
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Several of Kayla Nicole's famous friends hopped in the comments section to share their admiration.

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to praise the sultry set of photos, with some saying that they were inspired to work out.

"*Puts my banana pudding down* Allll of these pics are fireeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan said, while another admirer joked, "*schedules my Pilates class and throws away my Chick-fil-a food* 😩😩😩😩."

Meanwhile, singer Kehlani chimed in, writing, "we can all go delete instagram now it’s ok game over."

"Now Kayla…………… I’m still at the gym, sister HOLD ONNNNN 😭😭😭😭😍😍😍😍," former Catfish host Kamie Crawford wrote.

MORE ON:
Kayla Nicole

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Volunteered to Be 'The Bachelorette' After Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Was Pulled

Photo of Kayla Nicole offered to be 'The Bachelorette' lead after Taylor Frankie Paul's season was pulled off the air.
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole offered to be 'The Bachelorette' lead after Taylor Frankie Paul's season was pulled off the air.

Nicole is pulling out all the stops as she embraces her single era. In March, after ABC unexpectedly pulled Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette off the air, she was quick to throw her name into the mix as a potential replacement.

“My audition to be the next Bachelorette,” the influencer said in a TikTok video posted on March 25, adding in the caption, “Hey @ABC, heard you need a stand in?”

Kayla Nicole Opened Up About Potential Romance

Photo of Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022.
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022.

Nicole is best known for her relationship with Travis Kelce, whom she dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. She hasn't publicly dated anyone else since their split.

In November 2025, three months after Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift hit headlines, Nicole revealed a new dating rule she had set for herself.

“I keep saying I don't want to date any more athletes,” she said during an appearance on "The Boyfriend Material" podcast. "But I'm down to date the owners of the teams."

She continued, "I’m really open, the bar is in h--- these days."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.