Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Turns Up the Heat With Topless Vacation Photos

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Kayla Nicole left little to the imagination as she posed topless in new steamy vacation photos ahead of the summer. The "Welcome to the Pregame" podcast host, 34, dared to bare it all in a cupless bra top, using only her hands to cover her assets in new photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, May 12.

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Kayla Nicole Posed Topless in New Steamy Photos

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole opted for a cupless beaded top that traced her curves.

The top featured turquoise-blue beading that traced her curves, which she paired with barely-there brown string bottoms for a daring look. Nicole wore her hair in loose beachy waves as she showed off her body against the crystal-clear water. The Special Forces alum flaunted her figure from multiple angles, posing on a paddleboard to highlight her toned backside.

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Fans Praised Kayla Nicole's Killer Confidence

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Several of Kayla Nicole's famous friends hopped in the comments section to share their admiration.

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to praise the sultry set of photos, with some saying that they were inspired to work out. "*Puts my banana pudding down* Allll of these pics are fireeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan said, while another admirer joked, "*schedules my Pilates class and throws away my Chick-fil-a food* 😩😩😩😩." Meanwhile, singer Kehlani chimed in, writing, "we can all go delete instagram now it’s ok game over." "Now Kayla…………… I’m still at the gym, sister HOLD ONNNNN 😭😭😭😭😍😍😍😍," former Catfish host Kamie Crawford wrote.

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Kayla Nicole Volunteered to Be 'The Bachelorette' After Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Was Pulled

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole offered to be 'The Bachelorette' lead after Taylor Frankie Paul's season was pulled off the air.

Nicole is pulling out all the stops as she embraces her single era. In March, after ABC unexpectedly pulled Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette off the air, she was quick to throw her name into the mix as a potential replacement. “My audition to be the next Bachelorette,” the influencer said in a TikTok video posted on March 25, adding in the caption, “Hey @ABC, heard you need a stand in?”

Kayla Nicole Opened Up About Potential Romance

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022.