Kayla Nicole Hits Back at Haters Talking Behind Her Back in Curve-Hugging Red Cut-Out Dress: Watch
March 19 2026, Published 8:36 p.m. ET
Kayla Nicole clapped back at her haters by posing in a sultry, curve-hugging red dress.
The influencer, 34, was seen doing a sassy strut in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18.
Kayla Nicole Clapped Back at Her Haters
"They're talking behind your back," Nicole wrote over the clip, as she turned around, making sure the haters got a good look at her small waist from behind.
"Trending topic in ya group chat," she captioned the video, adding a shushing face emoji.
Fans Responded to Kayla Nicole's Racy Video
"The turn walk away combo 🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, "The way the outfit just hugs your body @breadaeshon don’t miss 😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨."
"I’d be on my worst behavior every single. day. With this body," a third added.
Others proposed a potential love match for the podcast host, with Michael B. Jordan being mentioned multiple times.
"I'm living through Kayla. Michael B better get his wife," one user urged.
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Kayla Nicole Opened Up About Cosmetic Procedures
Nicole's fierce message came nearly one week after she revealed the only cosmetic procedure she's ever had on her face.
The social media personality was asked during an Instagram Q&A with fans on March 10 if she's ever "done any facial balancing or minor tweaks."
"I get filler once a year in my lips," Nicole bluntly replied. "Half syringe. Just to balance out my top lip with my bottom. Very minimal/natural aesthetic."
"The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host praised her bone structure as "naturally strong as is," adding, "the thought of cheek/jaw line filler on my mug is crazy."
Kayla Nicole Was Dragged by Fans Last Month
Nicole made headlines in February for a questionable comment seemingly involving her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The influencer was asked about her previous relationship while on a TikTok livestream with Love Island USA's Ace Greene, which she said ended "about three years ago."
Although she didn't mention the Kansas City Chiefs star, 36, by name, the former flames were romantically linked from 2017 to 2022.
When asked why they split, she caused quite a stir online by replying, "Umm, who knows. It could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time."
Social media users were quick to bash her answer, given that Kelce has since moved on with Taylor Swift, whom he proposed to last August.
"She knows EXACTLY why it didn't work out! Wrong Person WRONG TIME, he did not WANT YOU," one person wrote on X, while another said, "The man literally called Taylor the love of his life in her documentary and yet that girl is still yapping like he’s her one true love. So embarrassing!"