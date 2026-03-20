Kayla Nicole Hits Back at Haters Talking Behind Her Back in Curve-Hugging Red Cut-Out Dress: Watch

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Kayla Nicole clapped back at her haters by posing in a sultry, curve-hugging red dress. The influencer, 34, was seen doing a sassy strut in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18.

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Kayla Nicole Clapped Back at Her Haters

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole posed in a curve-hugging red dress while addressing people talking behind her 'back.'

"They're talking behind your back," Nicole wrote over the clip, as she turned around, making sure the haters got a good look at her small waist from behind. "Trending topic in ya group chat," she captioned the video, adding a shushing face emoji.

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Fans Responded to Kayla Nicole's Racy Video

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole wasn't shy about flaunting her backside in a new video posted via social media.

"The turn walk away combo 🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, "The way the outfit just hugs your body @breadaeshon don’t miss 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨." "I’d be on my worst behavior every single. day. With this body," a third added. Others proposed a potential love match for the podcast host, with Michael B. Jordan being mentioned multiple times. "I'm living through Kayla. Michael B better get his wife," one user urged.

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Kayla Nicole Opened Up About Cosmetic Procedures

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole addressed her only cosmetic procedure on her face last week.

Nicole's fierce message came nearly one week after she revealed the only cosmetic procedure she's ever had on her face. The social media personality was asked during an Instagram Q&A with fans on March 10 if she's ever "done any facial balancing or minor tweaks." "I get filler once a year in my lips," Nicole bluntly replied. "Half syringe. Just to balance out my top lip with my bottom. Very minimal/natural aesthetic." "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host praised her bone structure as "naturally strong as is," adding, "the thought of cheek/jaw line filler on my mug is crazy."

Kayla Nicole Was Dragged by Fans Last Month

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022.