Travis Kelce Greets U.S. Troops and Thanks Them for Their Service in Heartfelt Tribute Before Kansas City Chiefs Game: Watch
Oct. 28 2026, Published 10:26 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce took time to thank a group of U.S. Army soldiers before the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Seattle Seahawks, showing his appreciation before the game got underway.
"Thank you for your service, guys. Much love, baby," the tight end said in a video shared by NFL on ESPN on Sunday, October 25.
Kelce Removed His Helmet to Thank the Soldiers
The clip showed Kelce approaching uniformed soldiers standing along the sideline at Seattle's Lumen Field. He removed his helmet and placed his right hand over his heart as he stopped to speak to the group.
The soldiers smiled as the 37-year-old delivered his message, appearing pleased by the personal acknowledgment. Kelce then continued with his pregame activities ahead of the matchup.
Fans Praised Kelce's Gesture
The video drew appreciative comments from viewers, including one person who shared a personal connection to military service.
"As a mother of a Marine, this warms my heart. Thank you, Travis Kelce!" one commenter wrote.
Another viewer pointed to an earlier interaction involving the tight end and young football fans, recalling that the three-time Super Bowl winner gave his preseason gloves to two children playing flag football in August.
"He's such a great guy, as goofy as he is. He seems like a nice human being," the commenter added.
Other viewers praised Kelce's decision to remove his helmet and address the soldiers directly. NFL reporter Charissa Thompson also reacted to the clip with a simple message: "Class."
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The Chiefs Suffered Their First Loss of the Season
The pregame moment came during a challenging night for Kansas City, who lost 20-3 to Seattle. The defeat ended the Chiefs' unbeaten start and dropped them to a 5-1 record.
Kelce led Kansas City with four receptions for 44 yards. His receiving total pushed him past Tony Gonzalez's record of 15,413 career receiving yards by a tight end, counting regular-season and playoff games.
Kelce Reached 2 Career Milestones
Despite the loss, Kelce's record-setting performance added another chapter to his lengthy NFL career. The veteran entered the season already among the league's most accomplished players at his position, and Sunday's milestones extended that legacy.
Kelce also moved into the top five on the NFL's all-time regular-season receptions list, passing Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison. He finished the game with 1,104 career regular-season receptions.
Kansas City now turns its attention to the Denver Broncos, whom the Chiefs are scheduled to face on November 1.