Travis and Jason Kelce Are 'Keeping Each Other Accountable' Amid Their Weight-Loss Journeys: 'It's Turned Into a Friendly Competition'
Jason Kelce is turning heads with his remarkable weight loss journey, shedding 25 pounds thus far — and his brother, Travis Kelce, is cheering him on every step of the way while also using this experience to maintain his own health during the NFL's off-season.
"Travis has been one of Jason's biggest supporters in this because he knows exactly what he's going through," the source revealed to an outlet. "He's actually on a weight loss mission himself right now because he wants to get in the best shape of his life before he starts football season so this is something they're doing together. They're keeping each other accountable."
The source added, "They both have a fitness tracking app where they input everything they eat and drink and all their workouts, it even tracks their steps. They share their daily progress reports with each other and it's turned into a bit of a friendly competition, which is always a big motivator for them in anything they do. Whenever they're in the same city, they work out together but even when they're thousands of miles apart, Travis will be checking in to make sure Jason has hit the gym. He gives him a hard time if he's slacked off, and it definitely helps Jason to stay on track."
Just three months after Jason, 37, announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2024, he highlighted his commitment to weight loss in a June 2024 interview with GQ.
"Right now, I'm about 277. I'm almost 20 pounds down right now," Jason shared. "It's hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children."
In that same interview, he noted, "I think a lot of guys, especially offensive linemen, they lose too much weight, and then they look like bobbleheads because their neck gets so small, but their head stays the same size. I'll still be big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack. But I'll still be able to have that stature a little bit."
During an appearance at Amazon's 2025 Upfront event in May, Jason elaborated on his weight goals. He made it clear he's not pursuing unrealistic standards but is instead aiming for a balance between strength, health and mobility.
"I was 295 [pounds] when I played. I'm about 270 [now], so 25 pounds," the father-of-four told Us Weekly in an article published on May 13. "I don't really want to get below 250. So, I think somewhere between 250 and 265. We'll see where it goes."