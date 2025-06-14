Travis and Jason Kelce Are 'Keeping Each Other Accountable' Amid Their Weight-Loss Journeys: 'It's Turned Into a Friendly Competition'

Jason Kelce is turning heads with his remarkable weight loss journey, shedding 25 pounds thus far — and his brother, Travis Kelce, is cheering him on every step of the way while also using this experience to maintain his own health during the NFL's off-season.

"Travis has been one of Jason's biggest supporters in this because he knows exactly what he's going through," the source revealed to an outlet. "He's actually on a weight loss mission himself right now because he wants to get in the best shape of his life before he starts football season so this is something they're doing together. They're keeping each other accountable."