Jason Kelce Defends Brother Travis From Critics Who Think He Spent the Off-Season 'Partying' With Taylor Swift: 'He Has Always Lived Life to the Fullest'

jason kelce defends brother travis
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce defended Travis Kelce from critics who think he spent the off-season 'partying' with Taylor Swift.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 8:22 a.m. ET

Amid criticism of Travis Kelce's recent performance on the field, his brother Jason Kelce stepped in to set the record straight.

Many speculate that Travis' off-season partying, particularly with his A-lister girlfriend, Taylor Swift, may have impacted his game. However, Jason quickly came to his brother's defense, dismissing those claims.

travis kelce partying off season
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce's off-season partying, particularly with Taylor Swift, may have impacted his game.

"He has always lived his life to the fullest," he said.

"Optics are that he is all over the place," Jason added, acknowledging the public opinions being thrown at his brother this NFL season.

However, he emphasized that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's passion for sports has not taken a backseat.

"Football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life," Jason stated.

Even with recent challenges on the field, Jason remains confident in his brother's abilities.

"I know it's been a slow start for him," Jason noted. "Trav is always gonna find a way to show up and show out. It's only a matter of time before he gets back."

travis kelce unprepared for nfl season
Source: MEGA

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay noticed that Travis is 'out of shape' in the last few weeks.

As OK! previously reported, the criticism of Travis’ performance was brought to light when former ESPN analyst Todd McShay commented on the former's stats this season.

"Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?" McShay said in a podcast appearance on September 23.

Jason Kelce

"He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world," the sports commentator added.

During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Travis shared his thoughts about resisting temptations to stay in top shape for his games.

“The yellow boxes are dangerous,” he joked, referencing his love for LaMar’s Donuts in Kansas City, Mo. He admitted to having to trick himself to avoid indulging.

"[I] just lie to myself so I don’t grab 10 doughnuts, run around the corner, and stuff my face like a little fat kid," he quipped.

Travis added that overindulging in sweets often leaves him feeling sluggish, saying, “I just feel like a big blob. Am I bloated? Am I bloating?”

jason kelce travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce is confident in his brother's abilities despite having a 'slow start' this NFL season.

This isn't the first time Travis has faced body-shaming.

Back in March, when he and Taylor Swift took a brief getaway to the Bahamas during her Eras tour, fans were quick to comment on his weight gain. The criticism led to him being labeled as having a "dad bod" at the time.

travis kelce dad bod
Source: MEGA

Taylor is committed to supporting her boyfriend as he gets back into peak physical shape.

However, Taylor is now committed to supporting her boyfriend as he gets back into peak physical shape, according to an insider who spoke to Life & Style.

"She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together," the confidante revealed, noting that the couple has cut out junk food, sugar, and alcohol in their effort to silence the critics.

