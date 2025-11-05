or
Travis Kelce Refuses to Discuss Personal Life in Awkward Podcast Moment With Brother Jason: Watch

Photo of Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA/New Heights/YouTube

Travis Kelce restrained from dishing about Taylor Swift in a tense podcast moment with his brother, Jason.

Nov. 5 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce is keeping details of his public romance under wraps.

During the Wednesday, November 5, episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end held back from dishing about his personal life.

His brother, Jason, asked about his plans off the field during his "bye" week, but he was hesitant to respond.

Source: New Heights/YouTube

Travis Kelce is on an NFL 'bye' week.

"I'm thinking about how the f--- are we gonna beat the Denver Broncos? That's gonna be on my mind for the next two weeks," Travis said.

"Well, for the next week, at least, take your mind a little bit elsewhere," Jason pressed him. "What are you doing? Anything fun? You're gonna get into travel? What are you doing here? What are you doing over the week? Tell us about your personal life."

Image of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills last week.
Source: New Heights/YouTube

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills last week.

The 36-year-old insisted there was "no chance" he was divulging any inside info, prompting the former Philadelphia Eagles player, 38, to laugh off the awkward exchange by pretending to sign off with, "See you guys!"

Travis cracked up but still remained mum about any upcoming activities.

Travis Kelce Is 'Frustrated' Over NFL Loss to Buffalo Bills

Travis Kelce

Image of Jason Kelce encouraged his brother, Travis, to share more about his personal life.
Source: New Heights/YouTube

Jason Kelce encouraged his brother, Travis, to share more about his personal life.

The football star is focused on bouncing back from his team's recent loss against the Buffalo Bills.

"I can't say that I'm not frustrated, more from the entire start of the season than just this Bills game. I mean, there are games that I don't think we had any business losing," he admitted. "I feel like we didn't come out with our best punch against Buffalo. And yeah, we gotta find a way to clean all that up, man. We gotta get back to playing passionate Chiefs football, dying for each other out there on the field, man."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans

Image of Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift.
Source: New Heights/YouTube

Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift.

Travis' recent emphasis on privacy comes after an insider reported that his wedding to Taylor Swift will be an intimate event.

"It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle," a source told a news outlet. "They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy."

However, during the Wednesday, September 17, episode of his podcast, the NFL player did allude to wedding planning with the singer, 35.

"[The wedding is] gonna be easy. I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first," Travis spilled. "The wedding will be easy compared to how to f------ catch a God d--- football."

Image of Travis Kelce reportedly wants a 'private' wedding.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce reportedly wants a 'private' wedding.

Podcast guest star Jimmy Fallon asked whether he plans to hire a DJ or band.

"Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?" Travis replied.

"I've seen these [moves] all growing up. He's always had this in his bag," Jason added. "He's been a man of entertainment since the beginning. So this is not surprising."

