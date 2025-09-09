Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Why It'll Be 'More Private' Than Fans Expect
Although fans witnessed the moment Travis Kelce got on one knee for Taylor Swift, their wedding won’t be so public.
“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” a source told a news outlet on Tuesday, September 9. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding Will Be 'More Private'
The Kansas City Chiefs player and “Love Story” singer, both 35, “want to keep it more private” when they make it down the aisle, according to the insider.
“She’s incredibly happy,” the insider shared about the pop star. “It’s all just perfect.”
Swift and Kelce announced their engagement to the world on August 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pair captioned a joint post.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Announced Their Engagement
Fans were treated to an intimate look at the proposal, which happened in the backyard of his Leawood, Kan., home. The yard was a romantic scene, covered in bright-colored flowers, as Kelce asked the “You Belong With Me” artist to be his wife.
In the carousel of photos, Swift can be seen flaunting an old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring that Kelce helped design. The engagement reportedly happened two weeks before the pair announced the milestone on social media.
Travis Broke His Silence on Engagement
The NFL star broke his silence on the engagement weeks later during the September 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.
"It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with," Travis told his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce.
The Super Bowl champion recounted how “cool” it felt the first time he referred to “someone as your fiancée” while attending a college football game earlier this month.
It's an Exciting Time for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
"It was the first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates," the Happy Gilmore 2 star excitedly recalled. In addition, the athlete shared a few tips he learned while crafting his proposal to Swift.
"You gotta know your gal … and you can’t let how somebody else does it make you feel like you gotta do it that way," he advised. "You might be able to get some ideas from how other people did it."
It’s an exciting time for Taylor and Travis. The professional football player played in São Paulo, Brazil, for their season opener on September 5, marking his 13th year in the NFL with the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Taylor announced the October 3 release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.