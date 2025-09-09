COUPLES Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Why It'll Be 'More Private' Than Fans Expect Source: MEGA Although fans witnessed the moment Travis Kelce got on one knee for Taylor Swift, insiders explained that their wedding will be 'more private' than initially expected. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 9 2025, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Although fans witnessed the moment Travis Kelce got on one knee for Taylor Swift, their wedding won’t be so public. “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” a source told a news outlet on Tuesday, September 9. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding Will Be 'More Private'

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift plan to keep their wedding details 'more private.'

The Kansas City Chiefs player and “Love Story” singer, both 35, “want to keep it more private” when they make it down the aisle, according to the insider. “She’s incredibly happy,” the insider shared about the pop star. “It’s all just perfect.” Swift and Kelce announced their engagement to the world on August 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pair captioned a joint post.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Announced Their Engagement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement happened in a flower-filled garden.

Fans were treated to an intimate look at the proposal, which happened in the backyard of his Leawood, Kan., home. The yard was a romantic scene, covered in bright-colored flowers, as Kelce asked the “You Belong With Me” artist to be his wife. In the carousel of photos, Swift can be seen flaunting an old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring that Kelce helped design. The engagement reportedly happened two weeks before the pair announced the milestone on social media.

Travis Broke His Silence on Engagement

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce broke his silence on his engagement to Taylor Swift weeks later.

The NFL star broke his silence on the engagement weeks later during the September 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. "It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with," Travis told his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce. The Super Bowl champion recounted how “cool” it felt the first time he referred to “someone as your fiancée” while attending a college football game earlier this month.

It's an Exciting Time for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023.