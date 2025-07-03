Travis Kelce Says 'SNL' Table Read Was 'Hard' Since He 'Can't Really Read That Well'

As part of the July 1 " Bussin’ With the Boys" podcast episode, Kelce opened up about his experience hosting Saturday Night Live in 2023.

Travis Kelce may be a star on the football field, but he's recently opened up about getting out of his comfort zone as an actor.

"The table reading, for a guy that can't really read that well," he said. "It was kind of a f----- situation... I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually like acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character."

When it came to the live show preparation, the former host admitted that "the table read was the hardest f------ part"

When it comes to acting, Kelce quickly learned that there's a major difference in preparation compared to football.

"I'm so prepared for an NFL game... I get an entire week to figure out the scheme, how I'm going to attack somebody, how I'm going to handle specific situations," he said. "When you go into acting, I just didn't feel as prepared, and I just feel like I've got to find that professionalism before the cameras are on, I just hadn't found that yet."

"There was still like a sense of like 'I need to be a professional here,'" he added. "I want to take advantage of this, but...I want to have fun doing it, but I don't want to look like a loser doing it. I want to make them respect my approach and how I'm like taking it serious."

While on set, Kelce made it clear that he was open to any acting advice directors were willing to give him. He would tell the directors: "Coach me up. I'm here to be coached. If I suck, tell me I suck, and tell me how it can be better."