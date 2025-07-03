or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce Says 'SNL' Table Read Was 'Hard' Since He 'Can't Really Read That Well'

Photo of Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce admitted 'the table read was the hardest f------ part' when looking back at his 2023 'SNL' hosting gig.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce may be a star on the football field, but he's recently opened up about getting out of his comfort zone as an actor.

As part of the July 1 "Bussin’ With the Boys" podcast episode, Kelce opened up about his experience hosting Saturday Night Live in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce opened up about hosting 'SNL' in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce Calls 'SNL' Table Read 'Hard' Since He 'Can't Really Read That Well'

Source: YouTube

Nearly two years after Kelce's SNL gig, he's looking back at the "roller coaster" experience.

When it came to the live show preparation, the former host admitted that "the table read was the hardest f------ part"

"The table reading, for a guy that can't really read that well," he said. "It was kind of a f----- situation... I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually like acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character."

Article continues below advertisement

He Explained How the NFL Differs From Acting

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce compared acting to football.

When it comes to acting, Kelce quickly learned that there's a major difference in preparation compared to football.

"I'm so prepared for an NFL game... I get an entire week to figure out the scheme, how I'm going to attack somebody, how I'm going to handle specific situations," he said. "When you go into acting, I just didn't feel as prepared, and I just feel like I've got to find that professionalism before the cameras are on, I just hadn't found that yet."

"There was still like a sense of like 'I need to be a professional here,'" he added. "I want to take advantage of this, but...I want to have fun doing it, but I don't want to look like a loser doing it. I want to make them respect my approach and how I'm like taking it serious."

While on set, Kelce made it clear that he was open to any acting advice directors were willing to give him. He would tell the directors: "Coach me up. I'm here to be coached. If I suck, tell me I suck, and tell me how it can be better."

Kelce Was a Sought Out Host

Photo of Heidi Gardner and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Heidi Gardner asked for Travis Kelce to host 'SNL'

As OK! previously reported, Kelce hosted SNL on March 4, 2023, with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini. In late 2024, cast member Heidi Gardner opened up about how she got Kelce to agree to the hosting gig.

"The biggest swing I ever did in that department, and it did work, but it took a couple years, was Travis Kelce," she said on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "I don’t want to take full credit from the show and the talent department, but I’m just, obviously a big Chiefs fan, and I had seen him do like other little acting gigs and appearances, and I was like, 'He’s funny, he’s charming.'"

Gardner had asked for Kelce to host SNL for years, but executive producer and creator, Lorne Michaels, would only agree on one condition — he had to win the Super Bowl. Originally, Gardner thought it was too much to ask, until the NFL player won the Super Bowl for a third time.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.