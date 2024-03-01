Taylor Swift Watched Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Episode Before They Dated, Comedians Reveal: She Thought He Was 'Funny'
Did Saturday Night Live bring together yet another celebrity couple?
On a recent episode of Mike Birbiglia’s “Working It Out” podcast, comedy trio Please Don't Destroy — who star on the NBC series — revealed that before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating, the singer had watched the athlete's 2023 gig hosting the show.
"We worked with both Taylor and Travis Kelce before they got together," explained Ben Marshall, who alongside John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, did a 2021 sketch with Swift when she was the musical guest on an episode.
"And I don’t know [if we should say this], but, she ... kind of told us that she watched his SNL episode and saw him in our video and was like, ‘Oh, this guy seems funny,’" Marshall spilled, quipping, "So we a little bit brought them together."
"We were thinking about maybe saying that [during their November 2023 appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show], and then were were like, I think that if then they break up, we will somehow be, like, pinned as causing this disaster," he noted.
"It’s just a precarious situation," added Marshall. "People have strong feelings."
The athlete and the Grammy winner, both 34, returned to SNL together in October 2023, though they had minimal screen time. While the blonde beauty was there to introduce her friend Ice Spice as the musical guest, Kelce made a quick cameo in an NFL-themed sketch.
The couple was caught holding hands that night, marking their first PDA outing since their romance was exposed the month prior.
In a new interview, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt revealed that when the superstar first "started to come around, it was privately."
"She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it," he explained on an episode of "The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Ma" podcast.
While some football fans complained Swift's presence was taking a toll on the game, the coach said otherwise.
"She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy," Merritt insisted. "So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us."
In fact, the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl on February 11, with Swift and plenty of her friends in attendance. After the victory, she went down to the field to greet the tight end with an embrace and several kisses.
In one video from their interaction, the "Karma" vocalist was heard telling her man, "I'm so proud of you."
After Kelce asked, "Was it electric?" she replied, "Unbelievable. It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen."