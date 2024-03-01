Taylor Swift Watched Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Episode Before They Dated, Comedians Reveal: She Thought He Was 'Funny'

"We worked with both Taylor and Travis Kelce before they got together," explained Ben Marshall, who alongside John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, did a 2021 sketch with Swift when she was the musical guest on an episode.

"And I don’t know [if we should say this], but, she ... kind of told us that she watched his SNL episode and saw him in our video and was like, ‘Oh, this guy seems funny,’" Marshall spilled, quipping, "So we a little bit brought them together."