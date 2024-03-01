OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift Watched Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Episode Before They Dated, Comedians Reveal: She Thought He Was 'Funny'

taylor swift watched travis kelce snl episode before dated funny
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 1 2024, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Did Saturday Night Live bring together yet another celebrity couple?

On a recent episode of Mike Birbiglia’s “Working It Out” podcast, comedy trio Please Don't Destroy — who star on the NBC series — revealed that before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating, the singer had watched the athlete's 2023 gig hosting the show.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift watched travis kelces snl episode before dated funny
Source: mega

Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce's 'SNL' gig, which aired before they started dating.

"We worked with both Taylor and Travis Kelce before they got together," explained Ben Marshall, who alongside John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, did a 2021 sketch with Swift when she was the musical guest on an episode.

"And I don’t know [if we should say this], but, she ... kind of told us that she watched his SNL episode and saw him in our video and was like, ‘Oh, this guy seems funny,’" Marshall spilled, quipping, "So we a little bit brought them together."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift watched travis kelces snl episode before dated funny
Source: @pleasedontdestroy/instagram

The trio of comedians joined 'SNL' in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"We were thinking about maybe saying that [during their November 2023 appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show], and then were were like, I think that if then they break up, we will somehow be, like, pinned as causing this disaster," he noted.

"It’s just a precarious situation," added Marshall. "People have strong feelings."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The athlete and the Grammy winner, both 34, returned to SNL together in October 2023, though they had minimal screen time. While the blonde beauty was there to introduce her friend Ice Spice as the musical guest, Kelce made a quick cameo in an NFL-themed sketch.

The couple was caught holding hands that night, marking their first PDA outing since their romance was exposed the month prior.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift watched travis kelces snl episode before dated funny
Source: mega

The singer watched Kelce win the Super Bowl last month.

Article continues below advertisement

In a new interview, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt revealed that when the superstar first "started to come around, it was privately."

"She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it," he explained on an episode of "The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Ma" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift watched travis kelces snl episode before dated funny
Source: mega

Kelce and Swift started dating in the summer of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

While some football fans complained Swift's presence was taking a toll on the game, the coach said otherwise.

"She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy," Merritt insisted. "So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us."

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl on February 11, with Swift and plenty of her friends in attendance. After the victory, she went down to the field to greet the tight end with an embrace and several kisses.

In one video from their interaction, the "Karma" vocalist was heard telling her man, "I'm so proud of you."

After Kelce asked, "Was it electric?" she replied, "Unbelievable. It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.