COUPLES Travis Kelce Thought Taylor Swift Looked 'Kind of Hot With a Gun on Her Waist' in 'Law & Order' Emmys Sketch: Watch Source: MEGA; @TELEVISION ACADEMY/ YOUTUBE Travis Kelce praised his wife's performance and appearance in a recent Emmys sketch. Joshua Sila Sept. 22 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Travis Kelce couldn't help but zero in on one specific detail from his wife Taylor Swift's surprise appearance in a Law & Order: SVU-themed Emmys sketch. "Kinda hot with a gun on her waist," the NFL star said during the September 21 episode of "New Heights," where the Chiefs tight end and brother Jason Kelce reacted to the viral clip.

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He Wasn't Shy About the Compliment

Source: @TELEVISION ACADEMY/ YOUTUBE Travis admired Taylor's appearance with a gun on her waist.

Travis started with praise for the performance itself before shifting focus. "There's not much she can't do," he declared. When he added the gun detail, Jason burst out laughing and asked, "That's what you took from that?" Travis doubled down, saying, "Now I know what to get her for Christmas."

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Taylor Played a Rookie Detective

Source: @TELEVISION ACADEMY/ YOUTUBE Taylor Swift played one of the detectives in the sketch.

The "Love Story" hitmaker played a rookie NYPD detective in the pre-recorded segment. Her character worked alongside Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T trying to figure out whether the real pop star would show up to the ceremony. The sketch leaned heavily into her habit of hiding clues in plain sight. There was a crime board covered in friendship bracelets, album covers and stills from her music videos. Mariska's character laid out the challenge for her fellow detectives early on. "In order to crack a Swiftie case, you got to think like a Swiftie, because the Swifties think that everything is a clue," she said.

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More Clues Followed

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Source: @TELEVISION ACADEMY/ YOUTUBE The sketch revolved around clues meant to help the team determine whether Taylor Swift would make an appearance at the Emmys.

At one point, the Grammy winner turned to the camera and cryptically offered, "Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or South." She then denied she'd said anything when pressed on it. Taylor even worked in a nod to the show's most famous sound effect, revealing that the SVU "dun-dun" noise is actually her own phone's ringtone. Behind the scenes, executive producer Jesse Collins confirmed the singer was closely involved in crafting those hidden details herself. "She wanted them to be really official. And correct," he said.

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Taylor Wasn't at the Emmys

Source: @TELEVISION ACADEMY/ YOUTUBE Taylor Swift did not attend the Emmys, opting instead to spend the time supporting husband Travis Kelce.

While the segment aired live, the pop star was not at the event. She was across the country supporting her husband at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos. The team went on to win 31-10, and she marked the moment by pointing to her wedding ring after Travis scored his first touchdown of the season. The sketch itself played off her absence from the ceremony, with the detectives eventually determining she wouldn't be attending in person before her cameo appeared anyway. "Maybe she's going to do one of those cool pre-taped sketch things to support the host," Taylor said in character.

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The Sketch Was Hosted by a Friend

Source: @TELEVISION ACADEMY/ YOUTUBE Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift have been friends for years.