NEWS Travis Kelce's X-Ray Shock: NFL Star Responds to Risqué Viral Tweet on Podcast Appearance Source: MEGA Travis Kelce responded with humor to a viral X-ray tweet during a podcast.

Travis Kelce, standout tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently found himself in an unexpected dilemma involving the internet and a risqué viral image. During a lively appearance on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, Kelce addressed the humorous speculation surrounding his physical attributes, which was sparked by what he humorously referred to as a fake X-ray of his manhood.

Source: @Bussin' With The Boys/YOUTUBE Travis Kelce is a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On July 1, during an engaging conversation led by former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, Kelce delved into his past knee injury troubles from his 2013 rookie season before shifting gears to respond to the palpable buzz generated by the online photo. The hosts facilitated a light-hearted tone, reflective of the camaraderie built through years of professional football.

Source: @Bussin' With The Boys/YOUTUBE

"As Kelce detailed his journey through multiple MRIs, the episode took an unexpected turn when podcast producer Sherman unveiled the viral tweet showcasing what was purported to be an MRI scan of Kelce's impressive anatomy. Initial reactions were explosive," the report noted.

"Jesus!" Kelce exclaimed, clearly taken aback as the shocking image appeared on screen. This moment encapsulated the mix of disbelief and humor that characterized the segment. The former Super Bowl champion didn't shy away from the teasing and responded to Lewan's playful inquiry of whether it was indeed his X-ray with tongue-in-cheek bravado.

Source: @Bussin' With The Boys/YOUTUBE Travis Kelce reacted with shock and humor to a wild X-ray image on the podcast.

"No. Down to the knees?" Kelce joked, reveling in the absurdity of the situation. The banter, however, didn't end there. Kelce's infectious humor caught fire amongst the hosts as Lewan attributed the sudden turn of events to Sherman's penchant for mischief during the live show, saying, "Sherm is like always playing a bit while we're also doing a show."

As the conversation swirled around the playful banter, Kelce adeptly pivoted to more serious matters. He recounted the challenges he faced early in his career due to the knee injury that required multiple MRIs and eventually microfracture surgery. The procedure, notoriously invasive, involved drilling holes in the cartilage bones to stimulate blood flow and assist in rebuilding the cartilage — a harrowing but necessary step in Kelce's illustrious career.

Source: @Bussin' With The Boys/YOUTUBE Travis Kelce was sidelined due to an injury.

"Everybody in the building was calling the MRI machine 'the Kelce,'" he recalled, reflecting on the camaraderie and camaraderie he maintained with teammates during his recovery. However, he also shared the somber reality that he was sidelined for six to seven months, a timeframe that hampered his rookie season.

Now regarded as one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history, Kelce acknowledged the bittersweet passage of time. "As I'm getting older, I can't necessarily do a lot of things that I've been able to do when I was a younger player," Kelce disclosed, hinting at the physical limitations that come with age.

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce shared his goal of mentoring younger players as they navigate the challenges of the NFL.

Kelce lamented, "I used to be able to f------ throw a godd--- baseball. I used to be able to f------ hum it, like, 90 [miles per hour] dude. I used to really have a f------ cannon over here. Now I can't even f------ raise my arm over my head."