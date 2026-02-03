Travis Scott References Ex Kylie Jenner's B----- Implant Size in New Song Released on Their Kids' Birthdays
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
Travis Scott's new song "Rosary" is about something close to his heart: ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner's b----- implants.
The rapper, 34, referenced Jenner's cosmetic surgery in the song he collaborated on with Don Toliver.
“She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest (Scott, Yeah) / Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test (Straight up),” he raps, alluding to the Kylie Cosmetics founder's chest measurements.
“Hate it most when you be out, I swear it’s cool when you do less / Don’t sweat it, she get me right tonight, she can be my medic," he continues.
A 445 cc is approximately between a D and DD cup, according to London’s Centre for Surgery.
Kylie Jenner Revealed What Cosmetic Surgery She Got Last Year
Jenner revealed what her cup size was and what procedure she underwent on TikTok last year.
At the time, a fan asked her about the reality star's “most perfect, natural b--- job ever" and how she got her “perfect, natural” chest to “sit like that."
In response, the mother-of-two wrote: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!” She also gave the name of her Beverly Hills surgeon, Garth Fisher.
“Hope this helps lol,” she joked.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share Two Kids Together
The "Sicko Mode" singer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star share two children, Stormi and Aire. Scott dropped the new song on January 30, just as his children celebrated their birthdays.
Stormi turned 8 years old on February 1, while Aire turned 4 just a day after his big sister.
Jenner has denied going under the knife in the past, writing in a September 2015 blog post that she never got work done.
“I haven’t gotten b----- implants! Everyone is obsessed with that,” she penned online at the time. “Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out.”
“I haven’t done anything except my lips but nobody seems to believe that," she later tweeted. Jenner has been known for getting lip injections and creating her brand around her famous lip kits and makeup products.
In July 2023, she candidly revealed that she did indeed get a b--- job at the age of 19. “I wish I could … do it all differently,” Jenner said on The Kardashians. "Because I wouldn’t touch anything. I’d be heartbroken if [Stormi] wanted to get her body done at 19."