Kylie Jenner's Comments About Her B--- Job Sends a 'Dangerous Message,' Warns Dr. Terry Dubrow: 'It's a Serious Medical Decision'
Kylie Jenner recently spilled details on her b--- job — but Dr. Terry Dubrow, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Newport Beach, Calif., doesn't think the reality star should be so open about going under the knife.
"Kylie Jenner’s recent admission about her b---- augmentation highlights an important and ongoing issue in aesthetic medicine and media influence. Two years ago, she openly expressed regret over having the procedure at 19, saying she already had ‘great b------’ and wished she hadn’t done it. Yet now, without acknowledging that previous regret or providing context, she’s named her surgeon and shared details in a way that can easily be misinterpreted as an enthusiastic endorsement," the reality star, 66, exclusively tells OK!.
Dr. Terry Dubrow's Warning
"For someone with such a massive following — especially among young, impressionable audiences — this sends a filtered and potentially dangerous message. It divorces the procedure from the emotional complexity and consequences she herself has acknowledged. Plastic surgery is not a casual trend or a one-size-fits-all solution; it’s a serious medical decision that deserves thought, maturity and context," Dubrow adds.
Kylie Jenner Needs to Be 'Thoughtful' With Her Followers
Dubrow thinks that since Jenner is a public figure, she needs to be careful with how she words things to her followers.
"Kylie, like anyone with influence, has a responsibility to share not just the glamorous parts of her experience but also the lessons she’s learned. When influencers omit those critical pieces, it can create a ripple effect that encourages unnecessary, premature procedures among young women chasing a beauty ideal that even she once regretted. With great influence comes great responsibility — and that includes being transparent, thoughtful and contextually honest about beauty decisions," he says.
RealSelf partners and husband and wife duo, Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD and Dr. Badreshia-Bansal also shared their thoughts on Jenner's chest.
"There’s no one-size-fits-all magic formula, but Kylie’s approach combines several well-executed choices: moderate profile implants, cohesive gel, and dual-plane placement, all of which are popular for creating a balanced, natural-looking result. What makes it work for her is that the surgery matched her frame and proportions, it’s not just the cc’s, it’s how those cc’s fit her body. Fat grafting is a natural alternative to implants that involves liposuctioning fat from one area of the body and injecting it into the b-----. While it offers more subtle volume enhancement and avoids foreign materials, it typically provides less dramatic results and may require multiple sessions to maintain volume," they exclusively tell OK!.
- Kylie Jenner Reveals Exact Details of Her B--- Job in Shocking Admission
- 'Can These People Stop Lying?': Kylie Jenner Trolled After Insisting She's 'Never Touched Her Face' With Plastic Surgery
- Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Paris Fashion Week Has Fans Claiming She's 'Aging Terribly' Because of Her Fillers: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Jenner, 27, got candid with a fan who asked for her plastic surgery advice in early June.
TikTok user Rachel Leary said the entrepreneur has the "the most perfect, natural b--- job ever."
"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," she captioned her post.
The Kardashians star quickly replied, writing, "'445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
Kylie Jenner Doesn't Want Stormi to Get Plastic Surgery
During the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians in 2023, the makeup mogul revealed she had gotten her b------ done before giving birth to her first child, Stormi, now 7.
"I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children," she said about going under the knife. "But yeah, obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."
"I wish I could be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything," the Kylie Cosmetics founder continued about her eldest child.