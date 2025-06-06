Kylie Jenner's Comments About Her B--- Job Sends a 'Dangerous Message,' Warns Dr. Terry Dubrow: 'It's a Serious Medical Decision'

Dubrow thinks that since Jenner is a public figure, she needs to be careful with how she words things to her followers.

"Kylie, like anyone with influence, has a responsibility to share not just the glamorous parts of her experience but also the lessons she’s learned. When influencers omit those critical pieces, it can create a ripple effect that encourages unnecessary, premature procedures among young women chasing a beauty ideal that even she once regretted. With great influence comes great responsibility — and that includes being transparent, thoughtful and contextually honest about beauty decisions," he says.

RealSelf partners and husband and wife duo, Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD and Dr. Badreshia-Bansal also shared their thoughts on Jenner's chest.

"There’s no one-size-fits-all magic formula, but Kylie’s approach combines several well-executed choices: moderate profile implants, cohesive gel, and dual-plane placement, all of which are popular for creating a balanced, natural-looking result. What makes it work for her is that the surgery matched her frame and proportions, it’s not just the cc’s, it’s how those cc’s fit her body. Fat grafting is a natural alternative to implants that involves liposuctioning fat from one area of the body and injecting it into the b-----. While it offers more subtle volume enhancement and avoids foreign materials, it typically provides less dramatic results and may require multiple sessions to maintain volume," they exclusively tell OK!.