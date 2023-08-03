Home > News NEWS Triller Finally Files for Public Listing with the SEC on NYSE, Cantor Fitzgerald as Financial Advisor and Bank, Citadel as Market Maker Under Symbol 'Illr'

At long last, one of the most anticipated public offerings of 2023 has arrived as Triller filed for a public listing on the NYSE. With over 1 million monthly searches for "Triller IPO" and more than 200 articles in the last 12 months about the public listing, Triller’s listing is bound to generate significant interest. In the current red-hot public markets, coupled with AI and combat sports being two of the most robust sectors, Triller appears poised to capitalize on the momentum. Over the past years, Triller has taken the world of AI, influencers, combat sports, advertising/marketing, content, and social media by storm. With a rapid increase in users, especially among Gen Z, Triller has become a household name. Notably, Triller gained popularity as a replacement when the TikTok ban looked likely, becoming the number one app in 80 countries overnight. Presently, Triller boasts over 500 million registered users and has its reach spanning AI, Combat Sports, Influencer, Social Media, Marketing, Adtech, Event, Content, and Martech. Triller's AI-driven technology integrates seamlessly with major social media networks, including Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and others, driving over 750 million interactions per quarter. Renowned brands have adopted Triller's AI for over 50 million users transacting across various social networks. Triller's exceptional progress can be attributed to its unique artificial intelligence system, penetration across different platforms, and ownership of growing combat sports organizations. The company's staggering user base, partnerships with top influencers, and competition with rivals like TikTok contribute to its continued success.

As Triller prepares for its public listing, its innovative technology, strategic acquisitions, and expansive user base promise to revolutionize social networking and drive its growth further. Triller's inception can be traced back to its roots as an AI video tech company that sought to revolutionize the way users interacted with content. Originally designed as a platform to create and share short music videos, Triller quickly gained traction among the younger generation and influencers alike. As its user base grew, so did its ambition to become more than just another social media app. Recognizing the power of influencer-driven content, Triller made a bold move by inviting top artists, athletes, and creators to become owners of the company. This creator-first approach set Triller apart from traditional social media networks, where creators often remained separate from the platforms they used. By empowering its creators, Triller built a sense of community and ownership, driving engagement and loyalty among its user base.

The Rise of Triller as a Combat Sports Platform Triller's expansion into the world of combat sports was a strategic move that capitalized on its AI technology's capabilities. As a form of content that fans were accustomed to paying for through pay-per-view (PPV), combat sports presented an opportunity for Triller to showcase its AI-driven engagement tools and drive audience participation. One of Triller's most significant moves was its involvement in producing, owning, marketing and conceptualizing t the Tyson-Jones comeback fight, featuring Jake Paul's foray into boxing as an undercard. Using its AI tools, Triller turned this event into the highest-grossing digital PPV of its kind, cementing its position in the combat sports industry and proving its AI marketing tools and social media influencer program blends to become one of the most powerful marketing tools available today. The acquisition of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a rapidly growing combat sports league outpacing the UFC, further solidified Triller's position in the combat sports market. Alongside the purchase of Fite.tv, a platform showcasing wrestling, MMA, and boxing events to over 6.5 million US households annually, Triller demonstrated its commitment to diversity and expansion within the industry. Since the time that Triller acquired it, it has grown almost 20 fold in awareness and viewership.

The Power of Triller's AI Technology Triller's AI technology is at the core of its success, allowing the platform to drive an impressive 750 million interactions each quarter. This AI integration across major social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube, has significantly boosted user engagement and facilitated personalized experiences for each user. The ability to offer personalized content experiences has given Triller a competitive edge against other social media networks. Triller’s AI looks across almost all social media, creating a unique and ever developing interactive AI that looks to connect users with brands or content and eventually lead to a transaction. Triller's Success and Industry Comparisons With its revenue doubling every year for the past three years, Triller's growth trajectory has been comparable to TikTok's success at a similar stage. However, while TikTok was valued at over $100 billion when it reached Triller's current revenue level, Triller's valuation is at a fraction of that, presenting significant growth potential. Triller's success can be attributed to its AI technology, its extensive user base, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships with top influencers and brands. These factors, combined with its upcoming public listing on the NYSE, have caught the attention of investors and analysts, anticipating further growth in the coming years.

Triller's Ecosystem of Brands and Influencers Triller's strategic partnerships with top social media influencers have played a vital role in its rapid rise. The platform has contracts with nearly all of the top 100 social media influencers, including renowned TikTok personalities like Charli D’Amilio, Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and Josh Richards, among others. These partnerships have not only increased user numbers but also boosted engagement levels across the platform. Additionally, Triller's ownership of Julius, an automated brand-influencer marketplace, has allowed the company to connect with over 25,000 brands and 2.2 million influencers. This network has further strengthened Triller's position as a frontrunner in the tech world and provided significant opportunities for brand engagement. Triller's journey from an AI video tech company to a prominent AI-powered social media and combat sports platform is a testament to its commitment to innovation and creator empowerment. The integration of AI technology has been instrumental in driving user engagement and personalized content experiences across major social media platforms. With its strategic acquisitions in the combat sports industry, ownership of leading influencer marketplace Julius, and extensive partnerships with top influencers, Triller is well-positioned for significant growth. As it prepares for its public listing on the NYSE, Triller's unique blend of AI technology, influencer partnerships, and combat sports offerings make it a force to be reckoned with in the social media landscape. The future holds immense potential for Triller as it continues to revolutionize how we view social networking and entertainment.