Trisha Yearwood's Weight-Loss Transformation in 17 Photos
November 2016
Trisha Yearwood donned a long black dress with sheer sleeves when she performed at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
She previously lost 30 pounds in four months when she started her weight-loss journey in 2013.
"I designed my own plan that's low-fat, low-sugar 90 percent of the time," she told People. "There's no way you never fall off the wagon. I fell in love with it!"
November 28, 2016
Although she regained the weight she had previously lost, Yearwood turned heads during CMA Country Christmas, a two-hour special held at the Grand Ole Opry House.
At the time, she rocked an elegant sparkly dress that featured a leg-high slit.
May 2017
Yearwood opted for casual attire when she visited the AOL Studios in New York.
November 8, 2017
The "She's In Love With The Boy" songstress graced the ACM Awards' stage with an all-black, off-the-shoulder dress.
November 14, 2017
Arriving in a velvet red dress, Yearwood caught the attention of the 8th Annual CMA Country Christmas taping's attendees. The body-hugging gown gave her a youthful glow while rocking her blonde locks.
November 2018
Yearwood and Garth Brooks, whom she married in 2005, wore matching all-black outfits to the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in December 2023.
"When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing!" Yearwood captioned an Instagram post.
January 2019
The country legend appeared at the Grammy Museum Event in an eye-catching leopard print jacket, black top and jeans.
At the time, she delivered an emotional performance of "For the Last Time."
"For the press and others here, I don't want you to think that I had the audacity to feel I needed to include this on the album," she told the audience. "With apologies to Harold Arlen and the other writers of these incredible songs, this is a ballad written from a place of truth and honesty. When Don heard it, he said, 'It fits. Let's put it on.'"
February 2019
The married couple graced the red carpet of the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year before honoring Dolly Parton. Yearwood opted to wear an all-black ensemble while Brooks flaunted his signature cowboy hat paired with a black suit, blue jeans and a light-colored inner shirt.
March 2019
The couple got all dolled up for a night out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019.
June 2019
Yearwood wore a ruched gray dress to the 2019 CMT Music Awards. She topped her outfit with a marble-designed jacket.
November 2019
The "How Do I Live" singer shined in her gray sequined wrap dress at the 10th Annual CMA Country Christmas taping. She hosted the event at the Curb Center in Nashville, Tenn.
September 2021
Yearwood joined Brooks, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs at Loretta Lynn's benefit concert at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.
"I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss," Lynn said in a press release. "You know, we've all needed help from time to time, and that's why when we can give back, we do."
June 2022
Yearwood joined the CMA Close Up Stage and spoke during the event's third day at Music City Center.
October 2022
Yearwood restarted her weight-loss journey amid her busy schedule. She showed her progress at the 2022 Music City Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony.
At the time, she dedicated some of her time to having daily walks with her dogs and enjoying tennis as part of her exercise routine.
May 2023
During the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center, Yearwood debuted a slimmer physique in a red and black animal print dress. She adorned it with accessories to enhance her overall look.
August 2023
Yearwood visibly lost more weight when she took the stage at the 16th Annual ACM Honors. Despite her busy schedule, the songstress reportedly ensured she had time to exercise.
April 2024
Yearwood stunned at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7. She wowed everyone in her all-black ensemble, which featured feather detailing that highlighted her fitter physique.