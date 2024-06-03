Trisha Yearwood's Weight-Loss Transformation in 17 Photos

Trisha Yearwood donned a long black dress with sheer sleeves when she performed at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.

She previously lost 30 pounds in four months when she started her weight-loss journey in 2013.

"I designed my own plan that's low-fat, low-sugar 90 percent of the time," she told People. "There's no way you never fall off the wagon. I fell in love with it!"