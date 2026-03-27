Tristan Thompson Mocked for Saying He Was 'Mind Blown' Meeting J.D. Vance and RFK Jr. at the White House: 'Deport That Bozo'

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Tristan Thompson is being trolled on social media for flooding his pages with photos from his recent White House tour. On Thursday, March 26, the NBA player went on a posting spree, showing photos as he excitedly stood at the podium in the press conference room, met with politicians and joked he was going to renovate his home to look like the historic building.

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'I JUST MET J.D. VANCE!!!'

Source: tristan thompson/snapchat Tristan Thompson excitedly posted photos from his White House tour on social media.

The father-of-five also shared a photo of himself as he sat down for a meal, captioning it, "I love it here," and flashed a huge smile to exclaim, "I JUST MET J.D. VANCE!!!" Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy ran into controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as well, posting "mind blown" emojis on a shot of them shaking hands. In addition, he posted a snap of Vance and Donald Trump's framed portraits. Though the athlete was born in Ontario, Canada, he became a naturalized U.S. citizen in late 2020.

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Tristan Thompson Gets Trolled on Social Media

Source: tristan thompson/snapchat The athlete used three 'mind blown' emojis to describe his encounter with RFK Jr.

The reality star was mercilessly ridiculed on social media over his excitement. "Never was a Tristan Thompson fan but this seals it...Yuck. Why would you take a pic with a fascistic war criminal?" one person asked on X, while another person joked, "Kris Jenner is having a heart attack." (Jenner is the grandmother of the two kids he shares with Kardashian.) "I’ve had so many reasons to hate Tristan Thompson over the years and have no issue finding additional reasons to keep the party going," a third critic wrote, while a fourth penned, "Mind you Tristan Thompson is not even American. Deport that bozo."

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Why Was Tristan Thompson at the White House?

Source: tristan thompson/snapchat The star was trolled on social media for bragging about meeting the controversial politicians.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was at the White House to discuss how college athletes can be better protected when it comes to their earnings. "Well, what we want to do is create a program for them," Thompson explained. "At the end of the day for us, especially myself being a former college athlete, the NIL (name, image and likeness) is a lot of capital. Kids are making a lot of money, but we need to create a system to protect that money."

Source: tristan thompson/snapchat The NBA player said he loved touring the building.