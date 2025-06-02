Trixie Mattel Thinks All Brands Should Have Pride Month Collaborations If They 'Want to Be on the Right Side of History'
Trixie Mattel and OK! wish you a happy Pride Month!
The RuPaul's Drag Race star sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about all things Pride Month and her partnership with Pressed Juicery in line with the cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand's new limited-edition PRIDE bottle of their beloved Hydration+ Dragonfruit juice, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the LA LGBT Center.
For both Mattel and Pressed, Pride is year-round, and this collaboration aims to celebrate inclusivity, identity, and self-expression across both the wellness and creative communities.
Trixie Mattel Celebrates Pride Month
When it comes to Pride Month, Mattel thinks all brands should consider a related collaboration "if they want to be on the right side of history."
In Mattel's case Pressed was just the perfect fit!
"Us gays just want to dance, watch The Office and drink delicious juice. I appreciate how Pressed approaches wellness, not just physically, but also with their focus on making wellness feel more inclusive and for everyone," she says. "They are so fresh and experiment with mixtures of ingredients that get you going. Those green juices turn me out. Plus, honestly, the fact that they want to work with a drag queen during PRIDE month is fab!"
How Can Pride Be Celebrated Year Round?
"We are not a fad or a box to check. Be good to us gay people, our trans brothers and sisters, and allies across the board, all year round. It’s an important time to stand by, not just your products, but by the values you hold as a human being," Mattel declares.
She adds: "Plus, us queer people are ferocious with how we spend our coin; we love to boycott anything that goes against us and are vocal about it. You do not want to cross the LGBTs!"
Trixie Mattel 'Loves' the L.A. LGBT Center!
With Mattel's Pressed partnership benefiting the LA LGBT Center, the reality television star admits she "really believes in not just the work they do, but the selfless care they give to everyone who enters their doors."
When Trixie Mattel Drinks Pressed Juicery
Mattel loves to start her day with Pressed Juicery.
"I need it in the morning!" she shares. "Being in drag constantly can be exhausting and sometimes I need a jumpstart to get me going and ready for another day of wearing wigs taller than the rest of my body."