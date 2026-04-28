BREAKING NEWS Trump Administration Bombshell: Former FBI Director James Comey Slapped With Second Indictment by DOJ Source: MEGA Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted again by the Trump administration's DOJ over a 2025 Instagram post. Rebecca Friedman April 28 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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James Comey has been indicted once again by the Trump administration. On Tuesday, April 28, the former FBI director was indicted for the second time in less than a year by President Donald Trump's Justice Department. "Specific charges" against Comey "were not immediately clear," CNN noted in their report.

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James Comey Accused of Threatening President Donald Trump

Source: MEGA James Comey previously served as FBI director.

After CNN broke the story, ABC News revealed the indictment is in connection to a controversial Instagram post shared by Comey in 2025. "Donald Trump and members of his administration claimed was a threat against the president," the second news outlet explained. The post in question featured a photo of seashells arranged in the sand on the beach to read, "86 47," alongside the caption: "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

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Source: MEGA James Comey has been indicted twice by Donald Trump's DOJ in less than a year.