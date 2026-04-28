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Trump Administration Bombshell: Former FBI Director James Comey Slapped With Second Indictment by DOJ

Photo of James Comey.
Source: MEGA

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted again by the Trump administration's DOJ over a 2025 Instagram post.

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April 28 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

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James Comey has been indicted once again by the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, April 28, the former FBI director was indicted for the second time in less than a year by President Donald Trump's Justice Department.

"Specific charges" against Comey "were not immediately clear," CNN noted in their report.

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James Comey Accused of Threatening President Donald Trump

Image of James Comey previously served as FBI director.
Source: MEGA

James Comey previously served as FBI director.

After CNN broke the story, ABC News revealed the indictment is in connection to a controversial Instagram post shared by Comey in 2025.

"Donald Trump and members of his administration claimed was a threat against the president," the second news outlet explained.

The post in question featured a photo of seashells arranged in the sand on the beach to read, "86 47," alongside the caption: "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

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Image of James Comey has been indicted twice by Donald Trump's DOJ in less than a year.
Source: MEGA

James Comey has been indicted twice by Donald Trump's DOJ in less than a year.

This comes after Comey was initially indicted earlier this year for allegedly lying to Congress.

The case, however, was dismissed months later due to interim U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan not being legally appointed for her role.

“Mr. Comey now moves to dismiss the indictment on the ground that Ms. Halligan, the sole prosecutor who presented the case to the grand jury, was unlawfully appointed in violation of 28 U.S.C. § 546 and the Constitution’s Appointments Clause. As explained below, I agree with Mr. Comey that the Attorney General’s attempt to install Ms. Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid,” District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled at the time.

"All actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside," the judge continued.

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