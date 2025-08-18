Politics Ex-FBI Director James Comey Rambles on About Taylor Swift and President Donald Trump in Odd Video: 'Living Her Best Life' Source: MEGA James Comey praised Taylor Swift's ways of handling haters in a recent social media video. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 18 2025, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Who's afraid of little old Comey? Former FBI director James Comey credited Taylor Swift for being a "Mastermind" in an interesting video shared to his Substack on Sunday, August 17. In the clip, the 64-year-old bragged about being a Swiftie as he said he's been inspired by the famed pop sensation's intelligent approach to clapping back at haters. He encouraged his fans to do the same when standing up to President Donald Trump.

James Comey Compares Taylor Swift and California Gov. Gavin Newsom

James Comey advised fans and California Gov. Gavin Newsom to channel Taylor Swift's unbothered energy.

To back his belief, Comey drew comparisons between Swift and California Gov. Gavin Newsom's ways of publicly criticizing their enemies — as he insisted the "Love Story" singer's tricks were better than the Democratic governor's. "While our elderly makeup-covered president is posting about whether Taylor Swift is still hot and declaring that he can’t stand her, what’s she doing?" the American lawyer asked. "Living her best life, producing great music and as she urged all of us to do during the podcast, not giving the jerks power over her mind." Comey referenced Swift's appearance on the Wednesday, August 13, episode of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, as he recalled: "She said something about dealing with internet trolls that stuck with me — think of your energy as if it’s expensive."

Ex-FBI Director Gushes Over Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is known for snubbing haters through her songs.

Comey continued to prove he's been a longtime fan of the 14-time Grammy winner, as he declared, "Taylor Swift and I go way back." "I went to my first concert of hers 15 years ago. And I have helped financially support the attendance of a lot of family members and others. I’m in a family Swiftie group chat. I know all her music," the ex-FBI director explained, noting his favorite song is a tie between "All Too Well" and "Exile." It's unclear if Comey and Swift have ever met in person or if she knows who he is.

James Comey Snubs Donald Trump

James Comey said he doesn't want MAGA critics to 'become like' Donald Trump and his followers.

Circling back to how he admires Swift's approach to having "Bad Blood" with someone, Comey admitted, "I struggle with how to stand up to bullies without letting their meanness infect me and change me." "You may have seen that the governor of California has been generating a lot of attention lately by posting on social media in a satirical way, where he mocks Donald Trump and his all-caps, megalomania and his absurdity," he mentioned. "I find it very funny, hilarious, even sometimes. But I gotta be honest, it also leaves me with a strange feeling at times, because I don’t want us to become like Trump and his followers."

James Comey Recalls Taylor Swift Concert Experience

Taylor Swift has a few political references in her music.