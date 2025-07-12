NEWS Viral Hidden Camera Footage Captures Trump Faith Office Group Praying in Tongues at White House Source: @PatriotTakes/TWITTER; MEGA Hidden footage showed Trump’s Faith Office praying in tongues at the White House, sparking a viral debate.

Article continues below advertisement

A shocking viral video has surfaced, showcasing a group of individuals praying and speaking in tongues on the White House grounds during an event organized by the Trump Faith Office.

Article continues below advertisement

The footage, which gained significant attention after being posted by the "Patriot Takes" X/Twitter account, appears to be captured through a pinhole camera. It shows a woman leading the group in fervent prayer near the West Wing, situated between the iconic building and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Article continues below advertisement

A group with Trump’s Faith Office praying and speaking in tongues at the White House pic.twitter.com/lKMPLMkikg — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 23, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @PatriotTakes/X The group praying, pictured.

Article continues below advertisement

In a longer segment of the video, attendees can be heard enthusiastically vocalizing as a pastor passionately prays for the safety of former President Donald Trump, declaring that he will be protected from any potential harm.

Article continues below advertisement

The pastor proclaims: "We just thank you right now Lord, from the east, the west, the north, and the south, you will shake America with your power and your glory. We cancel every assignment of the enemy."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump in a National Day of Prayer last May 1.

Article continues below advertisement

One attendee then interrupts the pastor's prayer, expressing their devotion by speaking in tongues.

Article continues below advertisement

The pastor continues, "This nation was birthed to be one nation under God and we are standing on the soil of the White House. And we are declaring your word every place that our foot will trod you will give it to us, and we"re taking the land."

Article continues below advertisement

A joyous "JESUS!" erupts from the congregation, affirming their collective faith.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @FaithAdvisory/X The clip shows Pastor Paula White leading over 100 pastors in prayer at a June 18 Trump event.

Article continues below advertisement

The pastor goes on to affirm the urgency of their gathering: "We thank you, oh Lord, you have brought us to the kingdom for our times of this – and this is the time. And so we declare right now from the capital of our nation that America will come back to God. We will come to God! Nothing will stop this nation!"

Article continues below advertisement

With fervor, the pastor calls upon divine authority: "And we speak right now by the authority of heaven! You told us to bring heaven to earth. Heaven is being released through your people right now."

Article continues below advertisement

The group collectively thanks God for their unity and strength, drawing parallels to the biblical account of the Holy Spirit descending upon believers.

Article continues below advertisement

"We pray protection over President Trump. We pray legions of angels guiding and protecting him. We thank you every time he gets in an airplane that there will never ever be any attack on his life! He will live out his days for what you have written for him," they say.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BasedPastorTrav/X The event happened the same day President Donald Trump held a photo op installing new flagpoles at the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

The pastor's impassioned words further assert Trump's intended legacy: "And he will be a leader that this world will never forget because he will be remembered for turning America back to God!"

Article continues below advertisement

The assembly raises their voices in praise, with the pastor declaring, "We thank and praise you today. We declare Jehovah Sebeah, that God arise and his enemies be scattered, that them that hate him flee before him!"

Article continues below advertisement

As the prayer escalates, the pastor emphasizes their belief in the power of their faith: "It's time, and we are declaring today, that no stronghold, it doesn't matter what it is, it cannot face the power of our Almighty God. Because it's at the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow and every tongue shall declare that you and you alone are Lord."