Trump TV Debut Draws Just 8,000 Viewers as Critics Mock White House's New 24/7 Channel

" Trump TV ," a YouTube station devoted to playing a 24/7 stream of Trump speeches and appearances, did not debut with a bang, as it barely maintained between 1,000 and 2,000 viewers at a time in its first 12 hours.

President Donald Trump 's attempt at a state-run streaming channel launched on September 21 and immediately struggled to get viewers.

Trump TV debuted at 7 p.m. ET on September 21 with 8,000 viewers. However, as a consequence of being on YouTube, viewers could track in real time just how few people were plugged into the Trump deluge.

By 9 p.m., viewership cratered to 3,000. By 6 a.m. the following morning, the number had dipped below 1,000. At 10 a.m., as the channel played Trump's remarks from the National Prayer Breakfast, the number had crawled back up to 2,200 viewers.

That's relatively decent for a YouTube live channel. For comparison, CNN's live YouTube channel pulled in 1,200 viewers at the same time, supplementing its television audience. Still, Trump TV's 2,200 viewers were well below some powerhouse channels on the platform, such as the 24/7 Bluey channel, which was netting 17,000 concurrent viewers at the time.

Additionally, Trump was mocked online.

“First, Trump banned independent news from the White House. Now, he's launching what is quite literally state-run TV to try drowning out the fact that he and his corrupt administration are failing the American people,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted in a post on X. “This is truly autocratic behavior from a failed President.”

“So, state-run media. Donald Trump is the communist,” said the Lincoln Project group.

“Days ago, Trump banned CNN, MSNOW and many others from the White House,” said liberal commentator Dean Withers. “Today, he’s announced State Ran Television. It’s official, we live in North Korea.”