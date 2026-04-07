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Donald Trump's Supreme Court Stunt Backfires as Leaked Video Exposes President Mocking Judges Moments After Abrupt Departure

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made a rare appearance inside the court.

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April 7 2026, Published 6:31 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s latest headline-grabbing move wasn’t a rally, a quip, or even a late-night Truth Social post — it was a seat inside the Supreme Court.

In a historic first for a sitting president, Trump attended oral arguments on April 1, breaking a long-standing norm that has kept presidents out of the courtroom to avoid even the appearance of influencing the judiciary.

But what was meant to be a show of power quickly turned into something closer to a political spectacle, which unfolded both inside the court and behind closed doors.

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A Norm-Shattering Appearance

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Image of the Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments tied to birthright citizenship.
Source: MEGA

The Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments tied to birthright citizenship.

Trump’s visit centered on a case tied to his executive order on birthright citizenship, a policy already facing repeated setbacks in lower courts. Presidents have traditionally avoided attending oral arguments to preserve judicial independence, but Trump has increasingly targeted judges — including those he appointed — when rulings haven’t gone his way.

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Image of Conservative justices questioned parts of the administration’s case.
Source: MEGA

Conservative justices questioned parts of the administration’s case.

The hearing itself offered little reassurance for the administration. Even the conservative justices appeared skeptical, with Chief Justice John Roberts pushing back on key arguments by noting, “Well, it’s a new world. It’s the same Constitution.”

Trump stormed out before the proceedings concluded, exiting shortly after his administration’s arguments wrapped.

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A Strategy Under Scrutiny

Image of Donald Trump exited before the hearing concluded.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump exited before the hearing concluded.

The decision to appear in person came at a moment when Trump has faced a string of legal defeats, from rulings on media access to challenges involving federal funding decisions. His presence may have been intended to signal pressure on the judiciary, but could instead reinforce how little control he has over it.

Judges, unlike other political appointees, operate with lifetime appointments and a strong incentive to demonstrate independence. That dynamic could make overt displays of influence backfire.

The Leaked Rant

Image of A leaked video later captured his frustration.
Source: @metzgov/X

A leaked video later captured his frustration.

If the courtroom moment raised eyebrows, what followed raised even more.

At a private Easter luncheon later that day, Trump vented frustration about the very judges he had just appeared before. Footage of the event was briefly posted and then deleted by the White House, but was saved and reposted on social media by Business Insider reporter Bryan Metzger.

The video captured the president complaining that judges “always want to show that they’re independent.”

“‘I don’t care if Trump appointed me… I’m voting against him!’” Trump mockingly said, before adding that they act that way because “they want to show their independence… you know, stupid people.”

The video also included Trump joking that “If I was a king, we’d be doing a lot more,” while discussing stalled plans for a White House ballroom.

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