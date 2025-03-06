'Fake News Never Quits': Donald Trump Blows Up in Late-Night Truth Social Rant Over Hot Mic Moment With Supreme Court Justice

Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday night to share a rage-filled rant, accusing the press of trying to "create a divide" between him and the judicial branch of the government by spreading "fake news."

"The Fake 'Play the Ref' News, in order to create a divide between me and our great U.S. Supreme Court, heard me say last night, loudly and openly as I was walking past the Justices on the way to the podium, 'thank you,' to Chief Justice John Roberts," the president shared to his 9.1 million followers.

"Like most people, I don’t watch Fake News CNN or MSDNC, but I understand they are going 'crazy' asking what is it that I was thanking Justice Roberts for? They never called my office to ask, of course, but if they had I would have told these sleazebag 'journalists' that I thanked him for SWEARING ME IN ON INAUGURATION DAY, AND DOING A REALLY GOOD JOB IN SO DOING! The Fake News never quits!" he exclaimed.