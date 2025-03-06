or
'Fake News Never Quits': Donald Trump Blows Up in Late-Night Truth Social Rant Over Hot Mic Moment With Supreme Court Justice

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to attack the media.

March 6 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump attacked CNN and MSNBC on social media for speculating over his questionable exchange with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during his joint address to Congress.

On Tuesday, March 4, after his nearly two-hour speech, Trump, 78, walked out into the audience and was caught chatting with the 70-year-old justice in a hot mic moment.

donald trump blows up backlash hot mic moment supreme court justice
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke with Justice John Roberts after his joint session speech.

The commander-in-chief shook Roberts’ hand and was heard telling the justice, "Thank you again, I won’t forget it," before giving him a pat on the back.

Trump's comments quickly ignited speculation over what the two were talking about, and several outlets began to question whether or not a deal was made between them behind the scenes.

donald trump blows up backlash hot mic moment supreme court justice
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

Trump addressed the speculation on Truth Social.

Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday night to share a rage-filled rant, accusing the press of trying to "create a divide" between him and the judicial branch of the government by spreading "fake news."

"The Fake 'Play the Ref' News, in order to create a divide between me and our great U.S. Supreme Court, heard me say last night, loudly and openly as I was walking past the Justices on the way to the podium, 'thank you,' to Chief Justice John Roberts," the president shared to his 9.1 million followers.

"Like most people, I don’t watch Fake News CNN or MSDNC, but I understand they are going 'crazy' asking what is it that I was thanking Justice Roberts for? They never called my office to ask, of course, but if they had I would have told these sleazebag 'journalists' that I thanked him for SWEARING ME IN ON INAUGURATION DAY, AND DOING A REALLY GOOD JOB IN SO DOING! The Fake News never quits!" he exclaimed.

donald trump blows up backlash hot mic moment supreme court justice
Source: MEGA

Several outlets theorized about what Donald Trump said to John Roberts.

On MSNBC, several journalists proposed Trump could have been referencing the Supreme Court’s July 2024 ruling that granted presidents broad immunity from prosecution for official acts.

Their decision effectively derailed the criminal cases against the GOP leader in relation to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, allowing him to continue his campaign, run against former Vice President Kamala Harris and ultimately retake the White House.

Other outlets suggested Trump could have been thanking him for Fischer v. United States, which significantly narrowed the scope of obstruction charges against January 6 defendants.

donald trump blows up backlash hot mic moment supreme court justice
Source: MEGA

The Supreme Court voted against Donald Trump defunding USAID.

Hours after the hot mic moment, Roberts voted against Trump on whether to defund the aid agency USAID.

He and fellow conservative Amy Coney Barrett voted with the Supreme Court liberals Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, defeating Trump's attempts to withhold $2 billion in payments due from the federal agency in a 5-4 ruling.

