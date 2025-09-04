Tucker Carlson Claims Pete Buttigieg Is a 'Fake Gay' in Scathing Rant: 'Stop!'

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson insisted Pete Buttigieg isn’t gay, going as far as to call his sexual orientation into question recently on his show. Michael Knowles appeared on Carlson’s show and brought up Buttigieg, leading Carlson to respond, “You mean the fake gay guy?” “I have a friend who thinks he’s a fake gay,” Knowles responded.

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Said His Gay Producers Say Pete Buttigieg Is Not Gay

Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube Tucker Carlson said his 'gay producers' don't believe Pete Buttigieg is gay.

Carlson insisted his “gay producers” are always saying Buttigieg is not gay due to him being “with a girl like 20 minutes ago.” “He wants to be the Democratic nominee, so it’s like, time for a gay guy,” Carlson continued, suggesting Buttigieg is pretending to be gay for political gain. Knowles alleged it’s “playing the long game,” to which Carlson said, “It’s suffering for your art.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Wants to Ask Pete Buttigieg 'Very Specific Questions About Gay S--'

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson said Pete Buttigieg turns down his interview requests.

“Just ‘cause I don’t know him, I know 100 Pete Buttigiegs,” Knowles continued. “I know this character. They went to the elite school and then he goes to McKinsey.” He also said he talked to a Democrat “figure” who said Buttigieg was “the greatest careerist” they've ever seen. Carlson said he’s always wanted to interview Buttigieg, but he always gets declined. “I’m gonna ask him some very specific questions about gay s-- and see if he can even answer,” Carlson said. “I doubt he even knows. You’re not gay, dude, stop.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Previously Alleged Pete Buttigieg Is Not Gay

Source: RationalSaneThinker/YouTube Tucker Carlson said his gay producer claimed Pete Buttigieg was dating women 'a few years ago.'

Carlson previously discussed Buttigieg on his show. “One of my producers is gay and he goes, ‘You know, he’s not gay,’” Carlson shared. “I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ And he goes, ‘No, that’s complete bulls---.’ All gays all keep close track of that stuff.” He said his producer called it a “pose” and insisted Buttigieg was dating women “a few years ago.”

Pete Buttigieg Addresses Being Gay

Source: MEGA Pete and Chasten Buttigieg got married in 2018.