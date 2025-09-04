Tucker Carlson Claims Pete Buttigieg Is a 'Fake Gay' in Scathing Rant: 'Stop!'
Tucker Carlson insisted Pete Buttigieg isn’t gay, going as far as to call his sexual orientation into question recently on his show.
Michael Knowles appeared on Carlson’s show and brought up Buttigieg, leading Carlson to respond, “You mean the fake gay guy?” “I have a friend who thinks he’s a fake gay,” Knowles responded.
Tucker Carlson Said His Gay Producers Say Pete Buttigieg Is Not Gay
Carlson insisted his “gay producers” are always saying Buttigieg is not gay due to him being “with a girl like 20 minutes ago.”
“He wants to be the Democratic nominee, so it’s like, time for a gay guy,” Carlson continued, suggesting Buttigieg is pretending to be gay for political gain.
Knowles alleged it’s “playing the long game,” to which Carlson said, “It’s suffering for your art.”
Tucker Carlson Wants to Ask Pete Buttigieg 'Very Specific Questions About Gay S--'
“Just ‘cause I don’t know him, I know 100 Pete Buttigiegs,” Knowles continued. “I know this character. They went to the elite school and then he goes to McKinsey.”
He also said he talked to a Democrat “figure” who said Buttigieg was “the greatest careerist” they've ever seen.
Carlson said he’s always wanted to interview Buttigieg, but he always gets declined.
“I’m gonna ask him some very specific questions about gay s-- and see if he can even answer,” Carlson said. “I doubt he even knows. You’re not gay, dude, stop.”
- Barack Obama's Alleged Lover Claims He Was Intimate With the Former President Twice
- Donald Trump Jr. Ripped Apart For Going On Homophobic Rant About 'Gay Guy' Pete Buttigieg: 'Horrible Human'
- 'Pathetic': Pete Hegseth Ridiculed for Enlisting His Mother to Help Save His Secretary of Defense Nomination — Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tucker Carlson Previously Alleged Pete Buttigieg Is Not Gay
Carlson previously discussed Buttigieg on his show.
“One of my producers is gay and he goes, ‘You know, he’s not gay,’” Carlson shared. “I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ And he goes, ‘No, that’s complete bulls---.’ All gays all keep close track of that stuff.” He said his producer called it a “pose” and insisted Buttigieg was dating women “a few years ago.”
Pete Buttigieg Addresses Being Gay
At the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s annual brunch in 2019, Buttigieg spoke openly about struggling with his sexual orientation, referring to it as “a kind of war.”
“If you could have offered me a pill that could make me straight, I would have swallowed it before you could give me a swig of water,” he said. “It’s a hard thing to think about now. If you had shown me exactly what it was that made me gay, I would have cut it out with a knife.”
“Thank God there was no pill,” he added. “Thank God there was no knife.”
Buttigieg has been married to his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, since 2018, and the pair have two children together.
Pete recently opened up about his first date with Chasten, sharing a picture of them at a baseball game.
“Ten years ago tonight, I went on a first date, arriving at the pub with tickets to that night’s (South Bend) Cubs game in my pocket in case our chat over beer went well,” he wrote alongside the pic. “Which it did.”