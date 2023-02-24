Donald Trump Jr. Ripped Apart For Going On Homophobic Rant About 'Gay Guy' Pete Buttigieg: 'Horrible Human'

“You know, Pete has no business in that position,” the 45-year-old told Newsmax’s Carl Higbie. “But, you know, he’s the guy who had no business running for president but they let him do that cause he’s gay and they check off a box and then he didn’t win, so [they said] ‘he’s the gay guy, so we gotta give him something, let’s make him transportation secretary.' His failure after failure after failure is truly affecting the American people."

“Plus the time he spent chest-feeding while we were in the midst of a supply chain crisis,” Junior added, referring to Buttigieg taking paternity leave in 2021.