Politics Tucker Carlson Says Donald Trump 'Should Have Been Removed from Office Immediately When He Threatened Nuclear War': 'That's a Crime' Source: MEGA Carlson called for Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment. Adam Downer Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tucker Carlson, once one of the most prominent and controversial conservatives on television, is done with Donald Trump. The former Fox News superstar said the president should be removed from office via the 25th Amendment during a surprising sit-down with NPR.

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Trump's Nuclear Threat Was Carlson's Final Straw

Source: MEGA Carlson has quickly become a harsh Trump critic.

Carlson has become a more vocal Trump critic in recent months, but said the president's comments at the United Nations on Iran crossed the line. The pundist said Trump “should have been removed from office immediately when he threatened nuclear war.” “Threatening the offensive use of nuclear weapons? Which is to say threatening the destruction of humanity?!” he declared. “It’s enough for me to say he should be removed from office. He should have been removed from office by his own Cabinet secretaries the moment he threatened a nuclear attack.”

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Trump Appeared to Threaten Nukes at the UN

Source: MEGA Trump implied he would nuke Iran at the UN.

Trump dropped jaws around the world when he went on a tangent about his Iran war while speaking to the United Nations General Assembly in mid-September. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before — maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East, or even the world?" Trump mused. "Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into h---, with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations?” Trump has alluded to the threat of dropping a nuke on Iran before.

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Carlson Called for the 25th Amendment

Source: MEGA Carlson said Trump's comments amounted to a crime.

Carlson said he believes the government should enact the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The 25th Amendment gives the vice president and members of the president's Cabinet the authority to remove the president if he proves incapable of fulfilling his duties or is in violation of the demands of the office. "He should have been bundled up and taken out. That’s a crime. There’s no greater crime than that,” Carlson said. “Here you have a guy threatening to eliminate the human race, and that’s not considered a crime?! It tells you how deranged our moral scale has become. So he should be removed from office for threatening a first-use nuclear strike.”

Trump and Carlson Have Insulted Each Other for Months

Source: MEGA Trump has insulted Carlson numerous times.