Donald Trump Fumes at 'Losers' in Late-Night Rant

Article continues below advertisement

In a series of late-night social media posts on Monday, April 20, President Donald Trump attacked CNN and other media outlets in a tirade primarily focused on defending the results of Operation Midnight Hammer, the U.S.-Israeli military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities last June. While the increasingly agitated president asserted that the strikes resulted in the "complete and total obliteration" of Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities, early assessments from the Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Central Command suggested the program was only set back by months rather than destroyed. Trump accused CNN of trying to "demean and belittle" American military pilots by questioning the effectiveness of the strikes. He specifically called the network "Fake News CNN" and labeled those running it "gutless losers.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump went on a late-night spree on social media.

“Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process. Fake News CNN, and other corrupt Media Networks and Platforms, fail to give our great aviators the credit they deserve - Always trying to demean and belittle - LOSERS!!!" Trump ranted. While the president claimed the operation resulted in the "complete and total obliteration" of Iranian nuclear sites, CNN and other outlets cited independent analyses suggesting substantial nuclear material remained. Beyond CNN, Trump also directed his "loser" label toward former MAGA allies who have criticized his war with Iran, including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he's 'winning a war.'

The petulant POTUS insisted that, despite reports stating otherwise, he was “winning a War, BY A LOT.” “Things are going very well, our Military has been amazing, and, if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War,” he whined. The conservative Wall Street Journal has recently ramped up its Trump criticism, publishing an article that said the president is privately grappling with his own fear of failure in the Iran war. “The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win, but it’s not going to happen, because I’m in charge! Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the Election, they continue to do so with Iran. The result will be the same — It already is!” Trump added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he's not 'under pressure' to make a deal with Iran.

The 79-year-old moaned about critics pointing out that he thought his military actions in Iran would be ephemeral, while it seems anything but that currently. "They like to say that I promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran, and actually, from the Military standpoint, it was far faster than that, but I’m not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been. I read the Fake News saying that I am under 'pressure' to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although it will all happen relatively quickly!” he ranted. Trump administration officials indeed initially described the offensive as a 4-to-6-week military operation intended to dismantle Iranian threats. While late-night hosts and critics laugh about his lack of a cogent peace deal, the president did not find it funny.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also made fun of Joe Biden in the rant.