OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Megyn Kelly
Politics

Tucker Carlson Defends Interviewing 'Vile' Commentator Nick Fuentes as He Gets Grilled by Megyn Kelly: 'If You Don't Like It, Don't Watch'

Photo of Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Tucker Carlson revealed why he interviewed controversial commentator Nick Fuentes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Though Megyn Kelly has been criticized for some of the statements she makes, even the journalist was surprised by Tucker Carlson's decision to interview far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes.

On the Wednesday, November 5, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," she asked what prompted Carlson to sit down with the 27-year-old.

Why Did Tucker Carlson Interview Nick Fuentes?

Photo of Megyn Kelly asked Tucker Carlson why he wanted to interview controversial commentator Nick Fuentes.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly asked Tucker Carlson why he wanted to interview controversial commentator Nick Fuentes.

Carlson, 56, explained that prior to their chat, he "was in an extremely personal and bitter war with Fuentes," as the latter was "attacking" his late father.

"And some of what Fuentes was saying about my dad was true, okay, which made it worse. But I was just so offended by that. I couldn't deal with it," he explained.

Photo of Carlson insisted he doesn't share the same views as Fuentes.
Source: @tuckercarlson/youtube

Carlson insisted he doesn't share the same views as Fuentes.

At the time, Carlson claimed he wasn't very aware of who Fuentes was, but people began informing him how the star — who has been labeled racist, antisemitic and more — has over 5 millions subscribers on Rumble.

"I talked to a million people I know, like, maybe I should interview Nick Fuentes to hear what is this, actually? And so I decided to do it," he shared.

Though Carlson assumed "it would be controversial," he "didn't think" the backlash would blow up the way it has.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

"I wanted to say something very specific to Nick Fuentes… and I said it, which is, I think it's totally legitimate to criticize any foreign country, from Belgium to Congo to Israel, because they're foreign countries. And I'll never give up that right," he continued. "In fact, it's an obligation, I would say, and to be reasonable about it."

However, the Fox News alum noted, "It is totally illegitimate and very specifically, un-Christian to attack people for their DNA, like, 'I hate this group.'"

"We all have to hear that," he added, which prompted Kelly, 53, to ask if he wanted to "help" or "reach" Fuentes.

"I want to tell the truth as I understand it," he expressed, "with the ever present knowledge that I'm kind of a buffoon and I'm often wrong."

Megyn Kelly Comments on the 'Vile' Far-Right Commentator

Photo of Kelly and Carlson agreed Fuentes has said 'vile' things.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Kelly and Carlson agreed Fuentes has said 'vile' things.

Kelly noted she's heard Fuentes saying numerous "vile" things in the past, which Carlson said in agreement, "big time."

"I personally have watched videos of him questioning the Holocaust. Likening it to baking cookies in the oven and ‘there’s no way you could have gotten to six million’ seems to be his theory. He seems to think that we’ve way overstated the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust. He’s ripped on poor Usha Vance in the most offensive terms," she pointed out. "So what do you say to those people who say, ‘Why didn’t you raise that?’"

Tucker Carlson Doesn't Care What People Think of Him

Photo of Carlson told people 'not to watch' his show if they don't approve of who he's interviewing.
Source: @tuckercarlson/youtube

Carlson told people 'not to watch' his show if they don't approve of who he's interviewing.

"You know, do your own interview the way that you want to do it. You’re not my editor. Buzz off. I mean, I don’t know," he replied. "You want to go yell at Nick Fuentes? I’ll give you his cell. Call him and go sit and yell at him and feel virtuous or whatever. That’s up to you."

"I want to understand what people think. And I'm committed to that, and if you don't like it, don't watch," he declared. "That doesn't mean that I share the views."

