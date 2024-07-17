Who Is Usha Vance? Everything to Know About the Wife of Donald Trump's VP Pick J.D. Vance in 5 Slides

Usha completed an undergraduate degree at Yale University before receiving the Gates Cambridge scholarship that helped her score a master of philosophy at the University of Cambridge.

She studied law at Yale and then worked as a law clerk for Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and Judge Amul Thapar.

She also worked in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Usha then became a trial lawyer for Munger, Tolles and Olson law firm at its San Francisco and D.C. offices. According to the law firm's website, her work focused on "complex civil litigation and appeals in a wide variety of sectors, including higher education, local government, entertainment, and technology, including semiconductors."

Outside her work as a lawyer, Usha was also part of the Cincinnati Symphony Board of Directors from September 2020 to July 2023.