Who Is Usha Vance? Everything to Know About the Wife of Donald Trump's VP Pick J.D. Vance in 5 Slides
Usha Vance Was Raised in the U.S.
Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Donald Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, was raised in San Diego, Calif., by her parents, who are Indian immigrants. Her mother is a biologist and a provost at the University of California. Meanwhile, her father is an engineer.
J.D Vance's Wife Is a Lawyer
Usha completed an undergraduate degree at Yale University before receiving the Gates Cambridge scholarship that helped her score a master of philosophy at the University of Cambridge.
She studied law at Yale and then worked as a law clerk for Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and Judge Amul Thapar.
She also worked in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Usha then became a trial lawyer for Munger, Tolles and Olson law firm at its San Francisco and D.C. offices. According to the law firm's website, her work focused on "complex civil litigation and appeals in a wide variety of sectors, including higher education, local government, entertainment, and technology, including semiconductors."
Outside her work as a lawyer, Usha was also part of the Cincinnati Symphony Board of Directors from September 2020 to July 2023.
J.D. and Usha Vance Met at Yale Law School
J.D. and Usha met at Yale Law School. They wed in Kentucky in 2014, a year after their graduation, according to The New York Times.
They share three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.
J.D. Vance Has Credited Usha for His Success and Happiness
In J.D.'s memoir Hillbilly Elegy, the senator of Ohio revealed how his wife played a huge role in his success and happiness.
“Even at my best, I’m a delayed explosion — I can be defused, but only with skill and precision,” J.D. wrote. “It’s not just that I’ve learned to control myself but that Usha has learned how to manage me.”
He also talked about Usha's presence, which makes him "feel at home."
Usha Vance Left Her Law Firm After Donald Trump's Announcement
After Donald announced J.D. as his running mate during the Republican National Convention, a spokesperson for Munger, Tolles and Olson law firm confirmed Usha's exit in a statement to ABC News.
"Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm," said the representative. "Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career."
In June, Usha spoke in an interview with Fox & Friends and shared her thoughts about J.D. running for vice president.
“I’m not raring to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in J.D., and I really love him, and so we’ll just sort of see what happens with our life,” she said.