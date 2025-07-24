Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Russian Intel Claiming Hillary Clinton Took 'Heavy Tranquilizers' During 2016 Election
Nearly one decade after the 2016 election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified Russian intel, claiming Clinton took “heavy tranquilizers” at the time.
The highly classified report was conducted by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in 2020, following the investigation launched by former Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., into the alleged manipulation of the 2016 election.
Hillary Clinton's Health Was 'Extraordinarily Alarming'
The report claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had intel on leaders of the Democratic National Committee, who, at the time, found Clinton’s health to be spiraling downward.
“As of September 2016, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service had DNC information that President [Barack] Obama and Party leaders found the state of Secretary Clinton’s health to be ‘extraordinarily alarming,’ and felt it could have ‘serious negative impact’ on her election prospects,” the report stated. “Her health information was being kept in ‘strictest secrecy’ and even close advisors were not being fully informed.”
Hillary Clinton Was 'Obsessed With a Thirst for Power'
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service also claimed to have information about Clinton “suffering from ‘intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.’”
While under heavy doses of sedatives, Clinton remained “obsessed with a thirst for power,” according to the report.
Hillary Clinton's 'Plan' to 'Distract the American People'
Clinton — who according to the Russians, “suffered from ‘Type 2 diabetes, Ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease’” — was also said to have “approved” a “plan” to link Putin and Russian hackers to Trump to “distract the American people” from her using a private email server during her time as the United States Secretary of State.
While addressing the declassified intel at the White House on Wednesday, July 23, Gabbard suggested the CIA Director at the time, John O. Brennan, and the intelligence community “mischaracterized intelligence and relied on dubious, substandard sources to create a contrived false narrative that Putin developed a, quote unquote, ‘clear preference’ for Trump.”
Intelligence Community 'Ignored Reliable' Intel
“Brennan and the IC misled lawmakers by referencing the debunked Steele dossier to assess, quote unquote, ‘Russia’s plans and intentions,’ falsely suggesting that this dossier had intelligence value when he knew that it was discredited, the intelligence community excluded significant intelligence and ignored or selectively quoted reliable intelligence that contradicted the intelligence community assessments,” Gabbard added.
After the intel was unsealed, Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Mark Warner released a statement denouncing the information shared by Gabbard, calling it a “reckless act” on her part, adding she is “so desperate to please Donald Trump” that she “is willing to risk classified sources, betray our allies, and politicize the very intelligence she has been entrusted to protect.”