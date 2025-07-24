Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Russian Intel Claiming Hillary Clinton Took 'Heavy Tranquilizers' During 2016 Election

Nearly one decade after the 2016 election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified Russian intel, claiming Clinton took “heavy tranquilizers” at the time.

The highly classified report was conducted by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in 2020, following the investigation launched by former Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., into the alleged manipulation of the 2016 election.