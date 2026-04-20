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TV Host Forced to Undergo Plastic Surgery After Suffering 'Blood Spurting' Head Injury: 'Looked Like a Crime Scene'

composite photo of carrie bickmore
Source: mega; @bickmorecarrie/instagram

Carrie Bickmore revealed she had the gash 'glued back together' so she could go on a family vacation.

April 20 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

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An Australian former TV presenter needs plastic surgery after suffering a head injury that sounded gruesome in nature.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 20, radio host Carrie Bickmore revealed she had "blood spurting" from her forehead after walking into the corner of a wall.

"Looked like a crime scene," the media personality said, before adding, "Got it glued back together so I could go on holiday with my family the next day."

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Source: @bickmorecarrie/instagram

The radio host suffered a nasty gash on her head.

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image of Carrie Bickmore ran into a wall.
Source: @bickmorecarrie/instagram

Carrie Bickmore ran into a wall.

Bickmore, 45, went on to explain that she later found out she "hit a nerve" and is in pain.

She continued, "Healing terribly. And hurting. Also randomly had a lady drop her carry on suitcase on my head. 🤣 God it hurt, Now gotta have it fixed properly by a plastics surgeon."

The So You Think You Can Dance Australia alum then quipped, "Scars are hot yeh? Face for radio (except tonight when I am back on TV for Celebrity Intervention on Channel 7)!"

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image of The media personality didn't want to miss out on a trip to Sri Lanka.
Source: @bickmorecarrie/instagram

The media personality didn't want to miss out on a trip to Sri Lanka.

Bickmore showed off the nasty gash on the side of her head in one photo, but had it covered up with a medical dressing in the others.

The mom-of-three posed cheekily with her tongue out on a beach in Sri Lanka in one of the snaps. In another recent post, she could be seen hiding it under a sun hat.

During Monday's episode of her radio show, Carrie & Tommy, she detailed how she "misjudged" the corner of a wall in her home and ran into it in the middle of the night.

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image of The former TV presenter detailed how she was 'catching' the blood coming out of her head.
Source: @bickmorecarrie/instagram

The former TV presenter detailed how she was 'catching' the blood coming out of her head.

"I walked into it with such force that as I fell, I collected a lamp with me that was on the bedside table," Bickmore said.

Referencing the blood that poured out of her head, the comedian divulged, "I was catching it with my hand and it dripped all down my eye."

Bickmore explained she wasn't able to wash her hair or swim for 10 days and speculated "it popped open" during her trip to South Asia.

image of She has already spoken to a plastic surgeon.
Source: @bickmorecarrie/instagram

She has already spoken to a plastic surgeon.

According to the co-host, a plastic surgeon told her they needed to get the glue out of her wound before sewing together the nerve and layers of skin.

"It was so deep that the glue has done absolutely nothing," Bickmore said.

Her post has racked up over 500 comments, with many of her 794,000 followers wishing her a quick recovery.

"Poor thing you'll have to grow a fringe😔," one person wrote, while someone else suggested several ways to help speed up the healing process.

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