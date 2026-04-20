NEWS TV Host Forced to Undergo Plastic Surgery After Suffering 'Blood Spurting' Head Injury: 'Looked Like a Crime Scene' Source: mega; @bickmorecarrie/instagram Carrie Bickmore revealed she had the gash 'glued back together' so she could go on a family vacation. Allie Fasanella April 20 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An Australian former TV presenter needs plastic surgery after suffering a head injury that sounded gruesome in nature. Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 20, radio host Carrie Bickmore revealed she had "blood spurting" from her forehead after walking into the corner of a wall. "Looked like a crime scene," the media personality said, before adding, "Got it glued back together so I could go on holiday with my family the next day."

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Source: @bickmorecarrie/instagram Carrie Bickmore ran into a wall.

Bickmore, 45, went on to explain that she later found out she "hit a nerve" and is in pain. She continued, "Healing terribly. And hurting. Also randomly had a lady drop her carry on suitcase on my head. 🤣 God it hurt, Now gotta have it fixed properly by a plastics surgeon." The So You Think You Can Dance Australia alum then quipped, "Scars are hot yeh? Face for radio (except tonight when I am back on TV for Celebrity Intervention on Channel 7)!"

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Source: @bickmorecarrie/instagram The media personality didn't want to miss out on a trip to Sri Lanka.

Bickmore showed off the nasty gash on the side of her head in one photo, but had it covered up with a medical dressing in the others. The mom-of-three posed cheekily with her tongue out on a beach in Sri Lanka in one of the snaps. In another recent post, she could be seen hiding it under a sun hat. During Monday's episode of her radio show, Carrie & Tommy, she detailed how she "misjudged" the corner of a wall in her home and ran into it in the middle of the night.

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Source: @bickmorecarrie/instagram The former TV presenter detailed how she was 'catching' the blood coming out of her head.

"I walked into it with such force that as I fell, I collected a lamp with me that was on the bedside table," Bickmore said. Referencing the blood that poured out of her head, the comedian divulged, "I was catching it with my hand and it dripped all down my eye." Bickmore explained she wasn't able to wash her hair or swim for 10 days and speculated "it popped open" during her trip to South Asia.

Source: @bickmorecarrie/instagram She has already spoken to a plastic surgeon.