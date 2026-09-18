Two Teachers at Same Grade School Convicted of S-- Crimes Involving Students

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Two teachers at the same grade school have been convicted of s-- crimes involving minor students. As reported by the Pioneer Press, WQOW, and KARE 11, the two women are former River Crest Elementary teachers Abigail Faust, 25, and her friend and former coworker Madison Bergmann, 26.

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Abigail Faust and Madison Bergmann Convicted of Their Crimes With Minors

Source: St Croix County Jail Faust pleaded guilty to child enticement and second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.

On Monday, September 14, Faust pleaded guilty to child enticement and second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16. She reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting two 15-year-old boys, including one whose family employed her as a nanny. Bergmann, meanwhile, had already pleaded guilty to one count of child enticement and two counts of sexual misconduct involving an even more minor child: an 11-year-old student. She was sentenced to six years in prison for her crimes, per the outlet. Faust was also accused of knowing about the relationship between Bergmann and the student but failing to report it.

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Faust and Bergmann Texted Each Other About Their Relationships With the Minors

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Source: UNSPLASH Faust was accused of inappropriate conduct with one of her own fifth graders.

According to other reports, prosecutors claimed that both Faust and Bergmann used to text each other regarding their relationship with the minor boys. Additionally, Faust was accused of inappropriate conduct with one of her own fifth graders. This included her allegedly keeping the child after class at the end of the school day in 2024, pushing him against a wall, and kissing him on the cheek. She resigned from her job at the school after this. However, these charges were dismissed as part of her plea deal. In August 2025, Faust was charged with a host of crimes in connection with the accusations about the fifth-grade boy, including failure to protect a child, causing mental harm to a child, child enticement, and sexual misconduct by school staff or a volunteer, as reported by 13 News Now.

Source: UNSPLASH Faust is due to be sentenced in two different courts in December.