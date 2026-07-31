Jared Leto 'Knows' His Hollywood Career 'Might Be Done' After New Sexual Assault Allegations, Claims Source: 'People Aren't Going to Work With Him'

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Jared Leto's Hollywood career is on the line after the actor was hit with more sexual assault allegations. As OK! reported, four women came forward with their stories in the new BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, alleging he abused them between 2002 and 2016. A few of the accusers said they were under the age of 18 at the time the incident occurred.

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Jared Leto May Be Blacklisted From Hollywood

Source: MEGA An insider said Jared Leto is aware that new sexual assault allegations could end his career.

Though the Oscar winner, 54, denied the claims, an insider believes too much damage has already been done to his reputation, especially since he's faced other accusations before this latest batch. "Jared’s career in film, TV and on stage with his music is very much in trouble. He might be completely done, and he knows it," the source spilled to Daily Mail. "It is scary for him right now.”

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Jared Leto 'Devastated' Over Accusations

Source: MEGA The Oscar winner is 'devastated' over the accusations, which he denied.

"He knows that he is now in territory where people aren’t going to work with him, and his career trajectory is now forever hampered with these allegations," the source continued. The insider said Leto is "devastated" over the situation, as "these accusations are brutal and something that nobody would ever want to deal with."

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Inside the Allegations

Source: MEGA Three women claimed the incidents occurred when they were underage.

In the BBC doc, one woman claimed she was 17 when the Dallas Buyers Club lead sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom. A second individual admitted she slept with Leto when she was 17, and though she said he was aware that under California laws it would be classified as statutory rape, he "shrugged off" the situation. A third woman revealed she started being groomed by the musician at 16. She alleged he would use his fame and fortune to push her into participating in sexually explicit phone calls. The fourth person claimed Leto threatened to sexually assault her in a hotel room when she was 19. Additionally, four other women reported Leto acted inappropriately around them when they were underage, including allegedly asking one of his security guards to bring a 14-year-old fan backstage after meeting her at an autograph signing. One of the women declared, "This was 25 years ago… he has gotten away with it."

The Actor Denied the Claims

Source: MEGA The movie star called the new allegations 'absolutely and categorically false.'