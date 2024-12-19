NEWS Ty Beanie Bouncers Get Kids Off Screens And Playing, And They Make Great Stocking Stuffers Source: Ty Inc.

Ty Inc.’s Beanie Babies ruled the '90s, and now the brand's Beanie Bouncers are inspiring kids of all ages to get off their screens and play. Ty's Beanie Bouncers are small, 4-inch plush toys that can bounce up to 50 feet high, and they cost just $5.99, making them ideal for stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts for kids ages 3 and up.

"Beanie Bouncers are the perfect, affordable gift for children of all ages offering new possibilities for creative and active play away from their screens," said Ty Warner, creator of Beanie Babies and Beanie Bouncers. “Kids can invent games and create stories about why they bounce so high. This is a plush toy you can toss, catch, bounce, roll, kick, bowl, and collect. Sky’s the limit!" Ty is on a mission to support small businesses, and its Beanie Bouncers are sold at thousands of small gift and specialty shops across the U.S. and the U.K.

The iconic birthplace of the original Cabbage Patch Kids, Babyland General Hospital in Cleveland, Ga., says the "Beanie Bouncers are bouncing off the shelves!" “Very exciting new product from Ty," said Kid to Kid in North Palm Beach, Fla. "And it gets the kids off their iPad/cell phones and playing." Icandy in Las Vegas, Nev., says customers find the Beanie Bouncers "addictive."

“As soon as customers pick them up they realize they bounce and it is addictive," the retailer said. There are 12 Beanie Bouncer characters, allowing fans young and old to collect all their favorites, following in the footsteps of those who collected Beanie Babies. Fins, a blue shark, and Leggy, a purple octopus, are tied for most popular, according to the brand. Other characters include a panda named Checkers, a bee named Buzzy, a monkey named Banana plus cats, a giraffe, a leopard and more.