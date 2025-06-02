Tyler Baltierra's Alleged Texts to Adopted Daughter Carly Davis' Friend Released: 'We Just Can't Do Anything Right'
More alleged text messages from Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell to an alleged friend of her adopted daughter, Carly Davis, have been released.
As OK! previously reported, Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been trying to get in touch with Carly, whom they put up for adoption in 2009, and they struggled all season with their once-open adoption being closed. During the finale Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, they agreed to no longer discuss Carly, as Brandon and Teresa were upset with them airing out everything online.
TikTok account @cateandtylermessages released a ton of texts and DM’s, which allegedly show Baltierra giving out an email address they “set up” for Davis, telling them it’s “just in case she ever mentions to you that she wants to contact us with safety & privacy.”
Tyler Baltierra Claims to Have Carly's Phone Number
Baltierra also allegedly claims to have Davis’ number from the friend, who allegedly found them online.
The friend brought up “Jenna,” who appears to be the person Lowell had been texting with. Davis’ friend expresses she’s fearful Jenna is a “stalker."
Baltierra assured the friend they hadn’t given Jenna “any information about videos or pics” as they “didn’t know if they believed her or not.”
'We Both/All May Have Failed Her'
In another series of alleged texts between Baltierra and Davis’ friend, the song that was sent to be played on the Teen Mom finale came up.
When Baltierra and Lowell asked to hear the tune in private first, their request was denied, leading them to not put it on the MTV show at all.
When the friend said it’s what Davis wanted, Baltierra responded, “If we were allowed to talk to Carly ourselves, we would’ve known that. And we both/all may have failed her in this situation, but we’re the only ones who will be ridiculed for it and considered the bad guy for thinking we’re just doing the right thing.”
'We Can't Do Anything Right'
“Carly not wanting direct contact with us is a first,” he said in a later text. “We’ve asked her parents if that’s what was going on & they refused to answer us."
He added, “At this point, we just can’t do anything right or good enough it seems.”
Tyler Claims Dawn Baker Shares Information on Carly With Them
In another string of texts that was released on June 2, Baltierra confessed adoption counselor Dawn Baker shares information regarding Davis with them.
“The more we know, the better we can help Carly, so that’s why Dawn tells us certain things,” he told Davis’ friend. Baltierra also admitted to sending an apology to Davis for not playing her song on Teen Mom if that’s what she actually wanted.
Neither Lowell nor Baltierra have addressed the legitimacy of these messages.