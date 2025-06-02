Tyler Baltierra's Alleged Texts to Adopted Daughter Carly Davis' Friend Released: 'We Just Can't Do Anything Right'

More alleged text messages from Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell to an alleged friend of her adopted daughter, Carly Davis, have been released.

As OK! previously reported, Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been trying to get in touch with Carly, whom they put up for adoption in 2009, and they struggled all season with their once-open adoption being closed. During the finale Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, they agreed to no longer discuss Carly, as Brandon and Teresa were upset with them airing out everything online.

TikTok account @cateandtylermessages released a ton of texts and DM’s, which allegedly show Baltierra giving out an email address they “set up” for Davis, telling them it’s “just in case she ever mentions to you that she wants to contact us with safety & privacy.”