Catelynn Lowell Says She's 'Praying' to 'Hear' Adopted Daughter Carly's Voice in Heartbreaking Leaked Text Messages

In the midst of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s ongoing issues with their adoptive daughter Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, a TikTok user released a series of texts from Catelynn involving her little one.

As OK! previously reported, Catelynn and Tyler have been trying to get in touch with Carly, whom they put up for adoption in 2009, and they struggled all season with their once-open adoption being closed. During the finale Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, they agreed to no longer discuss Carly, as Brandon and Teresa were upset with them airing out everything online.

In the new text messages, which have recently gone viral on Reddit, Catelynn reached out to an alleged friend of Carly’s who initially claimed she wanted to contact them. Catelynn expressed she was unsure if this person was being truthful. The alleged friend explained she didn’t need to believe them, but they lived “on Carly’s street.”