Catelynn Lowell Says She's 'Praying' to 'Hear' Adopted Daughter Carly's Voice in Heartbreaking Leaked Text Messages
In the midst of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s ongoing issues with their adoptive daughter Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, a TikTok user released a series of texts from Catelynn involving her little one.
As OK! previously reported, Catelynn and Tyler have been trying to get in touch with Carly, whom they put up for adoption in 2009, and they struggled all season with their once-open adoption being closed. During the finale Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, they agreed to no longer discuss Carly, as Brandon and Teresa were upset with them airing out everything online.
In the new text messages, which have recently gone viral on Reddit, Catelynn reached out to an alleged friend of Carly’s who initially claimed she wanted to contact them. Catelynn expressed she was unsure if this person was being truthful. The alleged friend explained she didn’t need to believe them, but they lived “on Carly’s street.”
The Messages
“She’s so pretty,” Catelynn went on to share. “Hopefully she’ll call me tomorrow when you guys are at lunch or something but whatever she’s comfortable with. Or even audio messaging back and forth. Or are you an android? I don’t know if you can do voice messages or not. Just let her know like I told you earlier, though, that if she uses your phone to talk to us or whatever she wants it’ll be between Tyler and I and that’s it.”
The “friend” acknowledged Carly is “pretty,” noting “so many people like her” and she’s “popular.”
They also promised to tell Carly but claimed she “didn’t want to contact them,” adding they weren’t sure if she was “scared for it all to come out."
'This Is About Her'
“IDK but we have an email that we set up for her specifically that we’ve been sending updates to since her parents closed the adoption,” Catelynn explained. “So if she’s more comfortable communicating that way, that’s also fine. I just want her to feel no pressure or obligation. Because this is about HER and no one else.”
In a later message, the friend asked the Teen Mom star if they could call or text tomorrow.
Unsure if that would “freak Carly out,” Catelynn continued to express her uncertainty with the validity of the situation, explaining she really wanted to “believe” them, but wished there was a way they could “prove” to her “this is real.”
She added she felt like they were “being truthful” as “no other friends have reached out to us to try to help Carly.”
'A Secret Til The Day I Died'
The alleged friend noted Carly was “freaked out” about this potentially being put on Teen Mom or in the press, which is why they reached out to the reality stars. While Catelynn claimed she spoke to another friend who said Carly “doesn’t want contact” with them, she promised she would keep any contact with her “a secret 'till the day I died.”
As the thread continued, Catelynn continued trying to validate the person, writing in one message she was “praying” she gets to “hear her voice tomorrow.” She shared she felt “really bad that her parents won’t allow her to have certain freedoms that I feel she deserves.”
Catelynn Was Trolled
Due to the messages being leaked on TikTok, it seems Catelynn was being trolled and/or scammed since she never made contact with Carly.
As OK! reported, Catelynn and Tyler recently issued a public apology to Brandon and Teresa after a slew of drama with them. As of now, Catleynn and Tyler continue to have no contact with Carly and have vowed publicly to stop pursuing a relationship with her until she makes it clear she wants one with them.