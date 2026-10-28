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Tyler Cameron Reacts to Storming Off 'Dancing With the Stars' Stage After Unexpected Moment Leaves Him Visibly Upset

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Source: MEGA

Tyler Cameron broke his silence after expressing disappointment over his 'DWTS' scores.

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Oct. 28 2026, Updated 4:55 p.m. ET

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Tyler Cameron is opening up about the emotional moment on Dancing With the Stars when the judges gave him and his professional partner, Sharna Burgess, disappointing scores during Horror Movie Night.

The former Bachelorette star left the show's skybox looking visibly upset and later explained that he was frustrated because he felt he had let Burgess down with their performance.

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Cameron Explains Why He Walked Away

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Image of Tyler Cameron
Source: MEGA

Cameron explained that he felt bad for his professional partner on the show.

A TikTok video shows Cameron acknowledging that viewers had witnessed a vulnerable side of him.

"This has been a once-in-a-lifetime, incredible experience," he said. "I mean it from my heart, I am so grateful for everything. I also want to say, too, y’all saw a real human moment out of me."

"Not my proudest moment, when I was upstairs getting my scores. I thought we were done filming and needed to step away from it all. I was disappointed in myself," Cameron added. "In my head, I felt like I let myself down. More importantly, I felt like I let Sharna down."

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The Judges' Scores Left Him Disappointed

Image of Tyler Cameron
Source: MEGA

Cameron wore a Dracula-inspired look.

During the latest episode of DWTS, the pair performed a Viennese waltz to Annie Lennox's "Love Song for a Vampire," with Cameron also taking on a Dracula-inspired look.

As a result, they earned three 7s and a 5 from the judges, giving the pair 26 out of 40 points. Derek Hough praised Cameron's dance moves on the floor, but said he needs improvement.

Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba wasn't happy with the acting in the routine. Guest judge Shirley Ballas also pointed out problems with Cameron's positioning while dancing.

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Burgess Defends the Performance

Image of Sharna Burgess
Source: MEGA

Burgess wasn't happy with the scores.

While the judges weren't impressed by the performance, Burgess said they deserved more.

The TikTok video shows her saying, "Every bit of technique that got called out is everything we’d been working on all week."

"Watching it back, to be honest, I think you executed a lot of it beautifully. I think your score should not have been sevens. I don’t know why you were given sevens," she continued.

Her support meant a lot to Cameron, who repeatedly acknowledged how much effort Burgess had put into their time on the show.

Cameron and Burgess Got Eliminated From 'DWTS'

Image of Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess
Source: MEGA

The pair left during double elimination.

Cameron's disappointment got worse when he and Burgess were eliminated from the competition during the episode's double elimination.

They weren't the only couple sent home that night, as Jackson Olson and his professional dance partner, Emma Slater, also had to leave the show due to lower scores.

While Cameron looked upset after the show, he did express gratitude for the DWTS family, telling Entertainment Tonight, "We were a cockroach that you couldn’t kill, but we’ve finally been squashed."

"I am proud. My family has grown, this has been a dream cast and crew to be a part of. The Dancing With the Stars family itself is amazing, it’s a community I’m very grateful to be proud of," he concluded.

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