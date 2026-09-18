Tyler Perry Admits He’s Done With Marriage After Witnessing Divorce Ruin Friends: 'I'm Good'

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Tyler Perry is making his feelings about marriage clear. "Everybody that I know that did well and went broke, it was because of a divorce. So I'm good just being free," the filmmaker said during a September 14 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

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Tyler Perry Opens Up About Marriage

Source: @THEJENNIFERHUDSONSHOW/YOUTUBE Tyler Perry discussed his concerns about marriage and divorce.

Perry, 57, opened up about his views on marriage after Jennifer Hudson asked whether he could see himself tying the knot in the future. The Fatima TV show creator shared what specifically concerned him about taking that step. "It's not the marriage that bothers me; it's the divorce," he said.

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Source: MEGA Tyler Perry referenced Aretha Franklin's song while discussing the idea of a future wedding.

When Hudson joked about singing at his future wedding, Perry responded with lyrics from Aretha Franklin's "I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)." "'You're no good, heartbreaker. You're a liar. You're a cheat. I don't know why I let you do these things to me,'" he said. "That's what I think about," Perry added.

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Tyler Perry Changed His Mind About Marriage

Source: MEGA Tyler Perry reflected on how his views on marriage changed since writing the first 'Why Did I Get Married?' movie.

Perry shared similar sentiments when he appeared on the September 14 episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle. He reflected on how his perspective changed when he wrote the Why Did I Get Married? movie. "When I wrote the first one, I thought, 'You know, marriage might be a good idea at some point,'" he said. "But at this age, that's not a good idea for me. So, no, there won't be any marriage for me," he said.

Tyler Perry Joked About His Own Movies

Source: @TODAY/YOUTUBE Tyler Perry promoted 'Why Did I Get Married Again?' while discussing the franchise with Justin Sylvester on 'Today.'