Tyler Perry Admits He’s Done With Marriage After Witnessing Divorce Ruin Friends: 'I'm Good'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Tyler Perry is making his feelings about marriage clear.
"Everybody that I know that did well and went broke, it was because of a divorce. So I'm good just being free," the filmmaker said during a September 14 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Tyler Perry Opens Up About Marriage
Perry, 57, opened up about his views on marriage after Jennifer Hudson asked whether he could see himself tying the knot in the future.
The Fatima TV show creator shared what specifically concerned him about taking that step.
"It's not the marriage that bothers me; it's the divorce," he said.
When Hudson joked about singing at his future wedding, Perry responded with lyrics from Aretha Franklin's "I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)."
"'You're no good, heartbreaker. You're a liar. You're a cheat. I don't know why I let you do these things to me,'" he said.
"That's what I think about," Perry added.
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Tyler Perry Changed His Mind About Marriage
Perry shared similar sentiments when he appeared on the September 14 episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.
He reflected on how his perspective changed when he wrote the Why Did I Get Married? movie.
"When I wrote the first one, I thought, 'You know, marriage might be a good idea at some point,'" he said.
"But at this age, that's not a good idea for me. So, no, there won't be any marriage for me," he said.
Tyler Perry Joked About His Own Movies
Perry is currently promoting Why Did I Get Married Again?, the third movie in his marriage-themed franchise. He wrote, directed and starred in the film.
While discussing the franchise with host Justin Sylvester on Today, Perry joked that watching the stories unfold may have influenced his own decision.
He told Sylvester that his films essentially scared him away from marriage after seeing the situations play out on screen.
The entertainment mogul seems to be single. He previously dated Gelila Bekele, but they split in 2020.
"I'm 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like," he said via Instagram at the time.
A source told People the pair "amicably split some time ago and remain close friends."
"Their focus is on being the best parents they can for their son," the insider added.