Tyra Banks Reveals Her Bra Size on Live TV After Accidentally Exposing Jenna Bush Hager's Lingerie

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Tyra Banks gave away her exact bra size while trying on lingerie with Jenna Bush Hager.

During the Wednesday, July 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the supermodel, 51, revealed exact lingerie details while trying on Victoria's Secret bras with Jenna Bush Hager .

Banks held a pink bra up to her b------ and thanked Victoria's Secret for the gift.

"This is so good that you have 36FFF. I can regift this!" she exclaimed.

Bush Hager, 43, was equally excited about unboxing the package.

"Do we have time to go change?" she gushed.

Banks admitted she previously struggled putting together matching bras and underwear in her wardrobe.

"Look, you're back!" the host cheered her on as she strutted around the set.

On Tuesday, Victoria's Secret announced they are bringing back their signature fashion show in 2025. Banks, who came out of retirement for the 2024 catwalk, admitted she "might do it again...we'll see."