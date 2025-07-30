Tyra Banks Reveals Her Bra Size on Live TV After Accidentally Exposing Jenna Bush Hager's Lingerie
Tyra Banks isn't shy about her bra size.
During the Wednesday, July 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the supermodel, 51, revealed exact lingerie details while trying on Victoria's Secret bras with Jenna Bush Hager.
Banks held a pink bra up to her b------ and thanked Victoria's Secret for the gift.
"This is so good that you have 36FFF. I can regift this!" she exclaimed.
Bush Hager, 43, was equally excited about unboxing the package.
"Do we have time to go change?" she gushed.
Banks admitted she previously struggled putting together matching bras and underwear in her wardrobe.
"Look, you're back!" the host cheered her on as she strutted around the set.
On Tuesday, Victoria's Secret announced they are bringing back their signature fashion show in 2025. Banks, who came out of retirement for the 2024 catwalk, admitted she "might do it again...we'll see."
Victoria's Secret put together gift boxes for the two ladies after Banks revealed they took away her Angels card.
"Victoria's Secret was ashamed, so they sent in all these things, because they were like, 'Hey, girls!'" Bush Hager explained. "Oh, we have matching bras! Let's put on the pink!"
Tyra Banks Drags Victoria's Secret for Taking Away Unlimited Shopping Spree
The former Victoria's Secret Angel called out the company for removing her perks after her contract was up.
"I had a free Angels card that the head of Victoria's Secret gave me," she said during the Tuesday, July 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "They were like, 'Forever. We love you so much. You have this card, and you can go to any shop forever and shop forever with no cap on it.' So I would get lingerie for myself, matching tops and bottoms. Every collection that came out, I got it."
When she decided to become a host instead, they didn't allow her to shop for free anymore. She found out her card no longer worked in an embarrassing checkout moment at a "suburb[an] store in Los Angeles."
"I hate saying this on national TV!" she exclaimed.
Jenna Bush Hager Flashes Her Bra on National TV
Banks proceeded to ask Bush Hager about her relationship with lingerie and went as far as to sneak a peek. The model reached across the table, peeled back her shirt and assessed her undergarments.
"Oh, wait, did I show y'all?" the mom-of-three panicked, realizing she had accidentally flashed the audience. "I got scared!"
Banks praised her bra as "very T-shirt-y," "smooth, as all of America has seen."