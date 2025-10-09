Tyra Banks Gets Trolled for Launching Confusing 'Hot Ice Cream' Drink: 'This Feels Like a Fever Dream'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Tyra Banks' latest business venture has fans scratching their heads.
In September, the model revealed she was launching a new product at her ice cream shop SMiZE & DREAM in Sydney, Australia: "hot ice cream."
Tyra Banks Debuts 'Hot Ice Cream'
"Hot ice cream: Silky ice cream that you can drink. And no, I'm not talking about a latte, I'm not talking about hot chocolate that has flavors. I'm talking about hot ice cream," the America's Next Top Model alum told fans in a TikTok that showed the sip. "Innovation that took me over a year to get right."
Banks, 56, noted the idea "has never been done before."
The drink is called the Hot Mama and is currently available in two flavors.
Social Media Users Poke Fun at the Model's Product
Social media users weren't nearly as excited as Banks was for the invention, with many not understanding what the product actually is.
"One thing about Tyra is she’s gonna confuse the h--- out of you," one person quipped in the comments section, with another admitting of the video, "It feels like a manic episode."
"This is like a fever dream," agreed a third individual.
Many people noted how despite her claims, the product wasn't unique.
"It took a year for her to heat up some ice cream," one TikTok user said, while another likened the drink to "hot milkshakes."
"So if it’s hot…. Then it’s not 'ice' cream," another person stated.
In another video, a customer claimed he waited two hours to try the treat.
"Oh, wow. That's amazing! Oh my gosh! Well worth the two hours," he raved. "Incredible. Certified."
Why Did Tyra Banks Move to Australia?
Earlier this year, the former Dancing With the Stars host dished on why she was living Down Under with her son, York, and partner Louis Bélanger-Martin.
"I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes. I just fell in love with it," the mom-of-one explained on Today. "Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia. So I was like, 'I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?' And we did.”
"Making ice cream has been a lifelong dream of mine and it’s all happening right here in Australia," she declared in one social media video. "This idea is a tribute to my mama, Carolyn."