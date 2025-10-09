Tyra Banks Gets Trolled for Launching Confusing 'Hot Ice Cream' Drink: 'This Feels Like a Fever Dream'

Article continues below advertisement

Tyra Banks' latest business venture has fans scratching their heads. In September, the model revealed she was launching a new product at her ice cream shop SMiZE & DREAM in Sydney, Australia: "hot ice cream."

Tyra Banks Debuts 'Hot Ice Cream'

"Hot ice cream: Silky ice cream that you can drink. And no, I'm not talking about a latte, I'm not talking about hot chocolate that has flavors. I'm talking about hot ice cream," the America's Next Top Model alum told fans in a TikTok that showed the sip. "Innovation that took me over a year to get right." Banks, 56, noted the idea "has never been done before." The drink is called the Hot Mama and is currently available in two flavors.

Social Media Users Poke Fun at the Model's Product

@smizeanddream The weather isn’t the only thing warming up in Sydney 🔥 We’re bringing you the world’s first HOT ice cream. Not a latte. Not hot chocolate. But hot ice cream, transformed into a warm, pourable, sip-friendly dessert. After countless rounds of taste tests by Tyra herself, we’ve nailed the texture, mouthfeel and a new way to experience ice cream. We call it HOT MAMA 🙌 Because all our mamas are hustlers, and they deserve to indulge in a little bit of hotness. Can you handle the heat? Our first flavour drops tomorrow, and will only be available for a week at our flagship. #SMiZEandDREAM ♬ original sound - SMiZE & DREAM

Social media users weren't nearly as excited as Banks was for the invention, with many not understanding what the product actually is. "One thing about Tyra is she’s gonna confuse the h--- out of you," one person quipped in the comments section, with another admitting of the video, "It feels like a manic episode." "This is like a fever dream," agreed a third individual.

Many people noted how despite her claims, the product wasn't unique. "It took a year for her to heat up some ice cream," one TikTok user said, while another likened the drink to "hot milkshakes." "So if it’s hot…. Then it’s not 'ice' cream," another person stated. In another video, a customer claimed he waited two hours to try the treat. "Oh, wow. That's amazing! Oh my gosh! Well worth the two hours," he raved. "Incredible. Certified."

Why Did Tyra Banks Move to Australia?

