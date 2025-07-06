NEWS Tyreek Hill and Estranged Wife Battle Over Allegations of Theft and Abuse in Explosive Divorce Source: MEGA Tyreek Hill and his estranged wife are in a bitter divorce.

NFL star Tyreek Hill finds himself in a contentious divorce battle with his estranged wife, Keeta Hill, after accusing her of theft, a claim she firmly denies, a news outlet reported.

Source: @cheetah/Instagram Tyreek Hill is an NFL wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

Court documents reveal the Miami Dolphins wide receiver scoffed at Keeta's request for spousal support, stating their marriage lasted less than two years and she is not entitled to alimony. "Additionally, [Keeta] is educated, able-bodied, employable, has had [Tyreek] contribute to her individual business ventures and capable of self-support," Tyreek's lawyer noted. "The wife is voluntarily unemployed."

Tyreek, 31, also opposed Keeta's request for exclusive use of his Miami condo, asserting he left the home temporarily to stay at a hotel "to protect himself from [Keeta's] threats directed towards him" and her insistence on calling law enforcement whenever he attempted to spend time alone with their child.

In a contentious twist, Tyreek accused his ex of instigating arguments to gain control of the home, claiming he has never been threatening, violent, or abusive towards her. He alleged that Keeta moved her mother and sister into his home without his consent.

Source: @keeta_vaccaro/Instagram The couple got married in 2023.

Tyreek stated he has not listed the Miami condo for sale but may need to if Keeta, 29, does not plan to maintain it. He expressed concerns over shared finances, revealing they avoided joint accounts due to Keeta's "history of stealing money from" him, which led to "significant arguments." He claimed he only provided her with his debit card "on specific occasions," primarily for airline travel and household bills.

Her lawyer, Evan Marks, strongly denied Tyreek's allegations, insisting, "Tyreek apparently does not understand that in Florida, all income earned during the marriage is 'marital,' meaning that it is presumed to belong to both parties, regardless of who earns it." He added there is no prenuptial agreement, as Tyreek did not want one when they married, meaning all earnings during their marriage are shared.

Evan stated, "The evidence will show that at all times Tyreek was well aware of all of the expenditures Keeta made on all of the accounts that she used." He expressed readiness to prove this in court.

Source: @keeta_vaccaro/Instagram Keeta Hill’s mother reportedly called 911 after Tyreek Hill allegedly threw a computer during a domestic dispute.

In defense, Tyreek's lawyer Michael A. Gottlieb maintained, "We stand by the claims made in our pleadings, which speak for themselves. We look forward to the judicial system working so that Mr. Hill can move forward in a positive and meaningful direction."

Tyreek also mentioned his lack of permanent housing, struggling to find a short-term solution due to Keeta's alleged threats. Paying for two homes has become a financial strain. The couple's divorce proceedings began in April, shortly after police were called to their Florida home due to a reported argument.

TMZ reported the incident where Keeta's mother called 911 after Tyreek allegedly thrown a computer. No charges followed. A representative for the Dolphins stated the police left the residence without further incident, leading to the case's closure.

In her divorce petition, Keeta listed the date of separation as April 7, alleging the marriage was "irretrievably broken." She requested child and spousal support, as well as temporary exclusive use of their $4.8 million Miami condo.

Source: @keeta_vaccaro/Instagram Keeta Hill opposed Tyreek’s custody, citing his need to respect boundaries and prioritize their daughter.

Keeta's lawyer argued, "[Tyreek] has leased a new luxury apartment for himself; however, he refuses to allow [Keeta] to have exclusive use and possession of the marital home [temporarily] because he wants to come and go whenever he pleases, regardless of [Keeta's] and the child's schedule."

In another filing, Keeta opposed Tyreek's ability to take their daughter until he learns to "respect boundaries and to place the baby's needs over his own impulses and desires."

In his response, Tyreek acknowledged their April separation and stated he seeks shared parenting time. He urged the court for an equitable asset distribution, declaring, "The parties have accumulated very limited personal and real property during the course of their short-term marriage," emphasizing that the assets were generated due to his pre-marital business and employment activities.

Tyreek requested Keeta contribute to their daughter's extracurricular activities and claimed to have a "strong bond" with the child, noting he has financially supported the condo, which incurs costs exceeding $50,000 per month. He also seeks for Keeta to cover his legal fees.

Tyreek accused Keeta of controlling his time with their daughter, stating he has often requested time with her, only to be denied unless he visits their former home.