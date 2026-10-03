TRUE CRIME NEWS Tyreek Hill Says Mother-in-Law's Secret Recordings Should Be Excluded From Court Source: MEGA Tyreek Hill asked a judge to bar two phone calls his mother-in-law allegedly recorded without his consent from his divorce trial. Brittany Vincent Oct. 3 2026, Published 6:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tyreek Hill is trying to keep two phone calls that his mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, allegedly recorded without his consent out of his divorce trial with his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro. Earlier in September, the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver asked the court to prohibit Keeta from presenting the recordings to a jury, TMZ reported.

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Hill Says the Calls Were Recorded Without His Consent

Source: MEGA Hill said he was in Florida and Alesia Vaccaro was in Texas during both recorded calls.

The two phone calls were made while Hill was located in Florida and Alesia was in Texas. Hill says Alesia didn't tell him she was recording their conversations and that he never agreed to be recorded. Hill argues that the recordings should not be admitted as evidence because Florida law requires all parties to a phone call to consent before it can be recorded. In Texas, a single party may consent to the recording of a phone call, but Hill was in Florida during both conversations.

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One Call Was Meant to Calm an Argument

Source: @KEETA VACCARO/INSTAGRAM Hill said Alesia berated him during a January 2024 call and that he called her in May 2024 to de-escalate an argument with Keeta Vaccaro.

The NFL star claims the first phone call occurred in January 2024. He says Alesia berated him during that call for having "5,000 baby mommas waiting," and he says there was no mention of "a single physical act." He says the second call took place in May 2024, when he called Alesia during an argument with Keeta to de-escalate the situation.

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Accusing Hill of Abuse

Source: MEGA Keeta filed for divorce in April 2025 and has accused Hill of domestic violence, which he denies.

Hill and Keeta got married in November 2023 during the Miami Dolphins' bye week, and they had been married for about 17 months when Keeta filed for divorce in April 2025. She filed for divorce after police went to the couple's home in Sunny Isles Beach, according to a report. Keeta also made accusations against Hill in a court filing, alleging that he committed domestic violence against her eight times during their marriage. Keeta alleged that in January 2024, Hill "shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and then ripped off her necklace, causing a cut and a bruise" at their guest house in Florida. Hill denies the allegations, and his attorneys called them a "shakedown" and a "smear campaign" by Keeta and her lawyers.

A Divorce Battle That's Dragged on for Months

Source: @KEETA VACCARO/INSTAGRAM Keeta questioned whether Hill tried to influence his ex Crystal Espinal before her deposition in the divorce case.