Tyreek Hill Says Mother-in-Law's Secret Recordings Should Be Excluded From Court
Oct. 3 2026, Published 6:44 p.m. ET
Tyreek Hill is trying to keep two phone calls that his mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, allegedly recorded without his consent out of his divorce trial with his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro.
Earlier in September, the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver asked the court to prohibit Keeta from presenting the recordings to a jury, TMZ reported.
Hill Says the Calls Were Recorded Without His Consent
The two phone calls were made while Hill was located in Florida and Alesia was in Texas. Hill says Alesia didn't tell him she was recording their conversations and that he never agreed to be recorded.
Hill argues that the recordings should not be admitted as evidence because Florida law requires all parties to a phone call to consent before it can be recorded. In Texas, a single party may consent to the recording of a phone call, but Hill was in Florida during both conversations.
One Call Was Meant to Calm an Argument
The NFL star claims the first phone call occurred in January 2024. He says Alesia berated him during that call for having "5,000 baby mommas waiting," and he says there was no mention of "a single physical act."
He says the second call took place in May 2024, when he called Alesia during an argument with Keeta to de-escalate the situation.
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Accusing Hill of Abuse
Hill and Keeta got married in November 2023 during the Miami Dolphins' bye week, and they had been married for about 17 months when Keeta filed for divorce in April 2025. She filed for divorce after police went to the couple's home in Sunny Isles Beach, according to a report.
Keeta also made accusations against Hill in a court filing, alleging that he committed domestic violence against her eight times during their marriage. Keeta alleged that in January 2024, Hill "shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and then ripped off her necklace, causing a cut and a bruise" at their guest house in Florida.
Hill denies the allegations, and his attorneys called them a "shakedown" and a "smear campaign" by Keeta and her lawyers.
A Divorce Battle That's Dragged on for Months
In August 2025, a judge issued an order requiring Hill to give Keeta a $500,000 check, $100,000 for a new vehicle, and $457,517 for her legal fees as the divorce proceeded. In January, a judge criticized Keeta for using the car allowance from Hill toward a $196,000 Bentley, and Hill claimed in a filing that same month that Keeta wanted to reconcile. Keeta's representatives said she had "no desire to reconcile" with him.
The recordings dispute is the most recent disagreement in Hill and Keeta's divorce. In July, Hill requested that a judge require Alesia to produce her communications with Keeta, call records, and other documents, and he contended that she'd had enough time since suffering a stroke to comply, TMZ reported.
Earlier in September, Keeta raised questions as to whether Hill may have attempted to influence his ex Crystal Espinal, the mother of three of his children, before she gave a deposition in the divorce proceeding. Keeta claimed that during her deposition, Espinal spoke positively of him even though she had previously accused him of assaulting her while she was pregnant. Hill denied the claim, said Keeta hadn't identified any threat or offer of a benefit, and asked the court to sanction Keeta and her attorney.
Hill was dismissed from Oklahoma State University in 2014 after he was arrested on accusations that he assaulted Espinal while she was pregnant. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery and was placed on three years of probation, and he and Espinal had three children together before separating.