or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Crime
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Tyreek Hill Says Mother-in-Law's Secret Recordings Should Be Excluded From Court

Image of Tyreek Hill
Source: MEGA

Tyreek Hill asked a judge to bar two phone calls his mother-in-law allegedly recorded without his consent from his divorce trial.

Oct. 3 2026, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tyreek Hill is trying to keep two phone calls that his mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, allegedly recorded without his consent out of his divorce trial with his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

Earlier in September, the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver asked the court to prohibit Keeta from presenting the recordings to a jury, TMZ reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Hill Says the Calls Were Recorded Without His Consent

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Tyreek Hill
Source: MEGA

Hill said he was in Florida and Alesia Vaccaro was in Texas during both recorded calls.

The two phone calls were made while Hill was located in Florida and Alesia was in Texas. Hill says Alesia didn't tell him she was recording their conversations and that he never agreed to be recorded.

Hill argues that the recordings should not be admitted as evidence because Florida law requires all parties to a phone call to consent before it can be recorded. In Texas, a single party may consent to the recording of a phone call, but Hill was in Florida during both conversations.

Article continues below advertisement

One Call Was Meant to Calm an Argument

Image of Keeta Vaccaro
Source: @KEETA VACCARO/INSTAGRAM

Hill said Alesia berated him during a January 2024 call and that he called her in May 2024 to de-escalate an argument with Keeta Vaccaro.

The NFL star claims the first phone call occurred in January 2024. He says Alesia berated him during that call for having "5,000 baby mommas waiting," and he says there was no mention of "a single physical act."

He says the second call took place in May 2024, when he called Alesia during an argument with Keeta to de-escalate the situation.

MORE ON:
Crime

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Accusing Hill of Abuse

Image of Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hll
Source: MEGA

Keeta filed for divorce in April 2025 and has accused Hill of domestic violence, which he denies.

Hill and Keeta got married in November 2023 during the Miami Dolphins' bye week, and they had been married for about 17 months when Keeta filed for divorce in April 2025. She filed for divorce after police went to the couple's home in Sunny Isles Beach, according to a report.

Keeta also made accusations against Hill in a court filing, alleging that he committed domestic violence against her eight times during their marriage. Keeta alleged that in January 2024, Hill "shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and then ripped off her necklace, causing a cut and a bruise" at their guest house in Florida.

Hill denies the allegations, and his attorneys called them a "shakedown" and a "smear campaign" by Keeta and her lawyers.

A Divorce Battle That's Dragged on for Months

Image of Keeta Vaccaro
Source: @KEETA VACCARO/INSTAGRAM

Keeta questioned whether Hill tried to influence his ex Crystal Espinal before her deposition in the divorce case.

In August 2025, a judge issued an order requiring Hill to give Keeta a $500,000 check, $100,000 for a new vehicle, and $457,517 for her legal fees as the divorce proceeded. In January, a judge criticized Keeta for using the car allowance from Hill toward a $196,000 Bentley, and Hill claimed in a filing that same month that Keeta wanted to reconcile. Keeta's representatives said she had "no desire to reconcile" with him.

The recordings dispute is the most recent disagreement in Hill and Keeta's divorce. In July, Hill requested that a judge require Alesia to produce her communications with Keeta, call records, and other documents, and he contended that she'd had enough time since suffering a stroke to comply, TMZ reported.

Earlier in September, Keeta raised questions as to whether Hill may have attempted to influence his ex Crystal Espinal, the mother of three of his children, before she gave a deposition in the divorce proceeding. Keeta claimed that during her deposition, Espinal spoke positively of him even though she had previously accused him of assaulting her while she was pregnant. Hill denied the claim, said Keeta hadn't identified any threat or offer of a benefit, and asked the court to sanction Keeta and her attorney.

Hill was dismissed from Oklahoma State University in 2014 after he was arrested on accusations that he assaulted Espinal while she was pregnant. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery and was placed on three years of probation, and he and Espinal had three children together before separating.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.