Article continues below advertisement
Tyson Beckford Confesses to Foot Fetish as He Gushes Over Octavia Spencer on Live TV

Model Tyson Beckford confessed to a foot fetish during ‘Watch What Happens Live’ while checking out fellow guest Octavia Spencer’s feet.

July 21 2025, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Tyson Beckford put his best foot forward by fawning over Octavia Spencer’s toes on live TV!

The King’s Court star, 54, confessed to a foot fetish to host, Andy Cohen, while playing a game called “Dwheel Breakers” during the Sunday, July 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The actor was promoting his new Bravo show when he interacted with the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyson Beckford and Octavia Spencer Were Asked Their Dating Dealbreakers

During the game, Cohen, 57, spun a wheel and would read a few hypothetical personality quirks, where Beckford and fellow guest Spencer, 55, would have to reveal if they were dating dealbreakers or not.

When the spin landed on the quick “Foot Fetishist,” Beckford replied with no hesitation, “Oh, h--- yeah. I got a foot fetish.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Tyson Beckford Confessed to a Foot Fetish

Pointing to Spencer’s feet, he added, “I already checked out your shoes! I did! I did! I was like, ‘Ooh!’ That’s a good shade.”

When the talk show host asked if he was a fan of the Thunder Force star’s feet, Beckford didn’t hesitate. “I do. She’s got nice feet,” he said, jokingly adding, “Can I touch them?”

Article continues below advertisement

Tyson Beckford Stars in Bravo's 'King's Court'

It’s helpful that Beckford’s quirky foot fetish is public knowledge as he joins former NBA star Carlos Boozer and WWE legend Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard as one of three men searching for love on Bravo’s Kings Court. The reality dating show, which premiered on July 13, follows the trio as they date a pool of 21 stunning women.

During the show, the Hotel California actor has opened up about his love life and why years in the industry have left his heart guarded.

Tyson Beckford Has Never Been Married

“I have trust issues. I’ve been cheated on,” he told producers during Episode 1. “I can give you a couple scenarios. Once, I was dating this girl and I went out of town for a couple weeks, and we were sharing a dog so I came back. She was seeing some other guy, and the guy was walking my dog, and then it ended up in Page Six.

Beckford has never been married but has been linked to several high-profile figures over the years, including Australian fashion model Shanina Shaik and actress Paige Butler. He is also the father of one adult son, Jordan Beckford, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend April Roomet.

