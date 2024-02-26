Ricky Martin Defends His Foot Fetish: 'We All Have Something'
Ricky Martin is no longer afraid to share his true self with the world — which is why he didn't hesitate to reveal his affinity for a certain body part during a new interview.
"I love feet. I have a foot thing," the singer confessed.
"I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours. But we all have something," the Menudo alum, 52, spilled. "Some have a fetish of armpits."
Martin admitted he enjoys giving fans glimpses of his own feet via Instagram.
"Let’s open the conversation! Let me like this comment that said, ‘I like your feet.’ I have fans that can draw my feet like a piece of art," he insisted to GQ. "They write to me: ‘Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away.’"
Elsewhere in the chat, the "She Bangs" vocalist touched on how coming out in 2010 changed his life for the better.
"It felt amazing. Can you come out twice, three times?" he quipped. "I wish I had done it before. Yesterday is forever beyond our control. There’s nothing you can do about what we’ve lived."
Martin revealed he was "scared" to do so earlier in his stardom, admitting that people who knew about his sexual orientation would tell him things like, "This is the end of your career if you come out."
"I was the man of the moment with my ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and shaking hips. I was expected to be something," he recalled.
The Latin crooner added that he wanted to live freely so badly that he once contemplated leaving the spotlight all together.
"We were 20. I told him I’m going to quit everything. Let’s move to Europe and just be. I don’t care about this," he shared of what he said to a former lover. "He goes, ‘Your path is evident. I see your future. I love you, but we can’t.’"
In 2018, the dad-of-four revealed he secretly married Jwan Yosef, but in July 2023, the pair announced their separation.
"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years," the duo stated in a social media post.
"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," they added.
Martin confirmed he's currently single.