UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Refuses to Apologize for Michelle Obama Comment, Points to 'Freedom of Speech'
June 24 2026, Updated 3:11 a.m. ET
UFC fighter Josh Hokit mentioned a widely discussed conspiracy theory about former First Lady Michelle Obama after his win at the White House South Lawn, and he had only one thing to say about the backlash he received — "I thought I was giving her a compliment."
Josh Hokit Called Michelle Obama a 'Man'
Hokit won the fight at UFC Freedom 250 against Derrick Lewis, held on June 14 to commemorate President Donald Trump's birthday and America's 250th anniversary.
After his victory in the heavyweight fight, Hokit spoke with Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview and concluded his victory speech with a controversial claim, "And lastly… Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"
Donald Trump Was Seen Half-Smiling After Michelle Obama Comment
Rogan appeared flustered and backed away as he said, "Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit."
According to CNN, Trump seemed to be half-smiling at the comment as he removed the chain Hokit had placed there moments ago.
After his comment, social media users criticized him, but the UFC fighter explained why he made that comment during his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show."
Josh Hokit Explained His Stance and Deemed it 'Freedom of Speech'
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"Michelle Obama being a man … it’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough," Hokit explained.
The UFC fighter added, "I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech. You go somewhere [else in the world] and you say something like that and you die. And I’m not suicidal, by the way. I’m in good spirits."
Josh Hokit Condemned By UFC CEO Dana White
The mixed martial artist refused to apologize or take his comments back as he said, "That’s one thing about my career. … You’ll never hear me backtrack from what I say."
However, his comment did not go down well with UFC CEO Dana White.
He did not support Hokit's post-win statement, telling Time Magazine, "I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families. Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense."
Donald Trump Faces Pressure to Condemn Josh Hokit After Comment
As for Trump, White House spokesman Steven Cheung declined to comment on Hokit's controversial remarks and instead focused on praising his victory.
"He had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground," Cheung told CNN.
However, the president is growing pressure to condemn Hokit's remarks, with criticism coming even from Trump supporter Dave Portnoy.
He said, "There was one moment I do think Trump has to denounce, and anybody associated with it has to denounce. And that’s that crazy fighter guy … he won the fight, he took the microphone, and he made a derogatory comment about Michelle Obama."