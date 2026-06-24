UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Refuses to Apologize for Michelle Obama Comment, Points to 'Freedom of Speech'

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UFC fighter Josh Hokit mentioned a widely discussed conspiracy theory about former First Lady Michelle Obama after his win at the White House South Lawn, and he had only one thing to say about the backlash he received — "I thought I was giving her a compliment."

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Josh Hokit Called Michelle Obama a 'Man'

Source: MEGA Josh Hokit mentioned the most talked-about conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama.

Hokit won the fight at UFC Freedom 250 against Derrick Lewis, held on June 14 to commemorate President Donald Trump's birthday and America's 250th anniversary. After his victory in the heavyweight fight, Hokit spoke with Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview and concluded his victory speech with a controversial claim, "And lastly… Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"

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Donald Trump Was Seen Half-Smiling After Michelle Obama Comment

Source: MEGA Josh Hokit's comment left Donald Trump with a half-smile.

Rogan appeared flustered and backed away as he said, "Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit." According to CNN, Trump seemed to be half-smiling at the comment as he removed the chain Hokit had placed there moments ago. After his comment, social media users criticized him, but the UFC fighter explained why he made that comment during his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

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Josh Hokit Explained His Stance and Deemed it 'Freedom of Speech'

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Source: MEGA Josh Hokit claimed it was the perfect opportunity to show the world America's freedom of speech.

"Michelle Obama being a man … it’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough," Hokit explained. The UFC fighter added, "I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech. You go somewhere [else in the world] and you say something like that and you die. And I’m not suicidal, by the way. I’m in good spirits."

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Josh Hokit Condemned By UFC CEO Dana White

Source: @ArielHelwani/YouTube Josh Hokit would never 'backtrack' from what he says.

The mixed martial artist refused to apologize or take his comments back as he said, "That’s one thing about my career. … You’ll never hear me backtrack from what I say." However, his comment did not go down well with UFC CEO Dana White. He did not support Hokit's post-win statement, telling Time Magazine, "I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families. Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense."

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Donald Trump Faces Pressure to Condemn Josh Hokit After Comment

Source: MEGA Josh Hokit's comment has left Donald Trump feeling pressurized to condemn him.