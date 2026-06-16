UFC CEO Dana White Condemns Fighter Josh Hokit's 'False and Nasty' Michelle Obama 'Man' Insult as White House Stays Silent

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'I Hate That Kind of Nonsense'

Source: MEGA Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama a 'man' on Sunday.

White, 56, addressed Hokit's statement in a text message sent to Time on June 15. “I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families. Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense," the businessman wrote.

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Source: @TIMODC/X Josh Hokit made his out-of-pocket comment shortly after his cage match.

After the fight, Hokit praised Donald Trump for hosting the match and then screamed into the microphone: “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” The president, 80, was sitting in the first row during the outside sports event and reportedly "half-smiled" after the remark was made. The White House has not yet commented on the situation, and there is no word yet if Hokit will be reprimanded for his actions.

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The White House Has Not Commented on Josh Hokit's Remark

Source: MEGA The UFC reportedly paid $60 million for the White House event.

White House communications director Steven Cheung told CNN Hokit “had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground.” The UFC fighter's statement caused backlash across social media, including from some Trump supporters. “The fighter yelling ‘Michelle Obama is a man,’ at an official White House event to honor America is utterly unacceptable and the administration should [denounce] it in no uncertain terms,” Fox News columnist David Marcus penned on X, adding in a follow-up post: “I’ve defended the administration’s America 250 plans, because I trusted they really would be non partisan, really would bring us together. But I was wrong. And it sucks."

Source: MEGA The boxing event was organized to celebrate Donald Trump's 80th birthday.