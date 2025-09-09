Donald Trump Dodges Comment About Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Note: 'It's a Dead Issue'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is not happy he’s being asked about an alleged birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein. On September 9, Trump was asked about the message that came out on September 8, something he had previously dismissed as a hoax.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says It's a 'Dead Issue'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he 'gave all comments to the staff' about the alleged Jeffrey Epstein birthday note.

“I don’t comment on something that’s a dead issue,” he replied. “I gave all comments to the staff. It’s a dead issue.” After initially denying the existence of a note to Epstein, once it appeared on September 8, the Trump administration claimed the signature at the bottom is not his, insisting the president does not sign his name with a long line at the end. The Wall Street Journal did an analysis and found multiple examples of Trump’s signature that match the one on the alleged letter to Epstein, including a 2000 letter to Hillary Clinton and a 2006 letter to George Conway.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump Defends His Father

🇺🇸 ERIC TRUMP: "MY FATHER DOES NOT SKETCH OUT CARTOON DRAWINGS"



"I can tell you, my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings. I mean, it's insane.



And Donald Trump never once came up and there was no correlation."



Source: Newsmax, @EricTrump https://t.co/8TfzAjjDA1 pic.twitter.com/BsIIJvzPaD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 8, 2025 Source: @MarioNawfal/X Eric Trump was one of a few people to defend Donald Trump against the alleged letter.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X to comment on the ordeal, writing, “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.” Deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich also weighed in, sharing examples of Trump’s autograph and insisting the Wall Street Journal better get ready to “open that checkbook” as this is “defamation” and “not his signature.” As OK! reported, Trump’s son Eric Trump spoke out to a news outlet to defend his father. “I can tell you my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings,” Eric stated. “I mean, it’s insane, not to mention Epstein’s lawyer said he asked specifically about Donald Trump, and Donald Trump never once came up, and there is no correlation, and it’s ironic given that my father was the very guy that threw him out of the club because he thought he was a scumbag,” he added. “My father’s intuition was actually incredibly right.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Contents of the Alleged Note From Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

Source: House Oversight Committee A fictional conversation was enclosed in the alleged letter from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein.

The message in question contains a drawing of a woman’s body, in which a fictional conversation between the former friends took place. "Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the made-up conversation begins. "Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is," it says. "Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is." "Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the convo continues. "Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it."

Donald Trump's Legal Battle Explodes

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is currently suing 'The Wall Street Journal.'