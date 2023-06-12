The UKGC 3-Year Strategy After the White Paper Release

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has laid out a three-year strategy to close knowledge gaps in the gambling sector. Following the release of the Gambling Act Review White Paper, the regulator has highlighted an opportunity over the next few years to make gambling in the UK safer, fairer, and crime-free via the Evidence Gaps and Priorities initiative, which runs from 2023 to 2026.

The 3-year strategy

Consistent with the UKGC's regulatory responsibilities, the new initiative lays forth "a cohesive and consistent framework" for strengthening the evidence basis. The three-year strategy is intended to assist external stakeholders in comprehending the regulator's mandate and the areas in which they may contribute to enhancing the evidence base after the Setting the Evidence Agenda conference held earlier this year.