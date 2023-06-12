The UKGC 3-Year Strategy After the White Paper Release
The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has laid out a three-year strategy to close knowledge gaps in the gambling sector. Following the release of the Gambling Act Review White Paper, the regulator has highlighted an opportunity over the next few years to make gambling in the UK safer, fairer, and crime-free via the Evidence Gaps and Priorities initiative, which runs from 2023 to 2026.
The 3-year strategy
Consistent with the UKGC's regulatory responsibilities, the new initiative lays forth "a cohesive and consistent framework" for strengthening the evidence basis. The three-year strategy is intended to assist external stakeholders in comprehending the regulator's mandate and the areas in which they may contribute to enhancing the evidence base after the Setting the Evidence Agenda conference held earlier this year.
Key themes
According to the UKGC, six evidence subjects have been established to address the research issues and knowledge gaps that will be addressed by the strategy.
These six themes are:
• Early gambling experiences and gateway products
• The range and variability of gambling experiences
• Gambling-related harms and vulnerability
• The impact of operator practices
• Product characteristics and risk
• Illegal gambling and crime.
The Commission will first focus on gateway gambling items and the gambling habits of minors, those aged 16 to 17, and young adults (18 to 24). The governing body will collect data on how young people are introduced to gaming and how their habits develop over time.
When it comes to damages brought about by gambling, the regulator's aim is to find out the various ways players can be harmed. The UKGC will also find new ways and improve how they identify these risks. The Gambling Survey for Great Britain is the primary source for analyzing the most at-risk groups for gambling problems.
Another key theme is illegal gambling and crime. The plan is to research consumer knowledge of illegal gambling operations. The research questions will be centred around the reasons behind gamblers going to illegal markets and if consumers are able to identify unlicensed operators.
UKGC promise
"Of course, this focus on implementing the recommendations in the White Paper as quickly as possible will not distract us from continuing to robustly pursue compliance with our existing requirements." stated Tim Miller, UKGC's Executive Director of Research and Policy. "Where gambling operators fail to meet our standards we will continue to take action to protect consumers and raise standards, whilst at the same time playing our part in meeting the Government's ambition of delivering gambling reform for the digital age."