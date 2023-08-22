OK! Greek Islands Hopper Hotel Handbook: Your VIP Passport to Travel Like an 'A' lister !
Whether you're chasing that Greece sun & sand, a party seeker wanting to let loose, or simply looking to soak up the celeb vacation glam, we've rounded up the most luxurious accommodations to stay on the Greek Island that are guaranteed to give you that VIP experience of a lifetime, and make your social media followers green with envy. From the breathtaking views of Santorini , the serene oasis of Ios and the buzzing party scene of Mykonos, get your sunscreen ready and your star-studded shades on – as OK! unveils the ultimate Greek island hopper hotel handbook.
CALILO RESORT, Ios
If you're an avid social media scroller, you've almost definitely seen photos of the stunning, extremely unique, and very instagram-famous Calilo on the Greek Island of Ios. Nestled on 1000 secluded acres about 12 miles from Chora, the main town of Ios, Calilo is truly the kind of place that has to be seen to be believed. Built into sprawling native rock of Ios, Calilo stands as a testament to luxury, sustainability, and the unparalleled natural beauty of the greek islands.
Something that immediately grabs your attention when entering Calilo is the incredible, modern art work & installations that adorn the grounds and interiors of the resort. Every wall is a work of art ,from vibrantly colored tile spelling out inspirational aphorisms ,to post modern art installations hanging from the ceilings, and in some cases literally sprouting up from the ground. Every element of the Calilo design is created by the owner, Angelos Michalopoulos, who runs the sprawling retreat along with his wife, Vassiliki "Vasso" Petridou, with each one of their five children somehow involved in the family business.The name Calilo is short for “Create a life you can fall in love with” and the property is filled with these positive affirmations, playful swings and colorful tiles to bring this kind of joy to all guests who stay there.
The 30 suites of Calilo are each different and individually designed, offering their own unique touches to create accommodations that provide more than just a vacation hotel room, but a sanctuary. Whether your priority is absolute privacy, panoramic views of the bay or direct access to the beach, Calilo has a suite to tailor for the holiday experience you want to have . With one- to three-bedrooms size suites options, each with either private sea views, footsteps-from-the-sand beach access, private pools, and romantic day beds with scenic views of the incredible Calilo landscapes. Calilo even has it's own helipad for the guests who really want to travel to this secluded oasis by the most swift means of transport, but also in the most V.I.P style.
From energy-efficient construction to eco-friendly amenities, every aspect of Calilo has been meticulously designed to minimize its carbon footprint and preserve the island's natural ecosystem. There is no single use plastic and much of Calilo’s food comes from their own organic garden which cultivates produce such as tomatoes, eggplants, and zucchinis. The collaboration of the owners values in the importance of sustainability, along with the sacred beauty of this private oasis all combine to make Calilo one of the most unforgettable vacation experiences the island of Ios can offer.
ANDRONIS LUXURY SUITES, Santorini
In the realm of travel experiences that take your breath away, watching the sunset in Santorini is known worldwide as a must-see bucket list experience for any traveller. Renowned for its captivating beauty, the sunset in Santorini is not merely an sight—it's a mesmerizing performance in the sky that paints with colors so vivid they seem plucked from a dream. As far as accommodation for viewing this spectacle goes, Andronis Luxury Suites offers an enviable front row seat to this display of the sky, that a travel experience like this truly warrants.
Perched on the edge of the mesmerizing caldera cliffs in Oia, Santorini, Andronis Luxury Suites offers unrivaled views of the sapphire greek waters that stretch as far as the eye can see. Whether you're enjoying your leisurely à la carte breakfast (Served in your room that you can pre-order from the night before), on your private terrace, Or if you're unwinding in your own private infinity pool or jacuzzi, the Caldera's beauty instantly becomes an unforgettable experience.The bathrooms of the suites also somehow manage to be even as captivating as the ocean views outside, with their ‘cave style’ design that are recessed ,windowless , sprawling in size– and absolutely stunning.
Every one of the 27 suites at Andronis Luxury Suites is designed with elegance and opulence ,while still holding true to the traditional architecture and design that Santorini is famous for. Designed with a fusion of traditional Cycladic architecture and modern minimalism, the suites seamlessly blend into their natural cliffside surroundings. Despite the physical limitations of the caldera rim's sheer drop, the hotel still manages to fit in a swimming pool, two bars, a spa ,while still maintaining the secluded, natural beauty of it's Oia Location. Each suite boasts lavish amenities that ring true to the hotels luxury suites name, and the very attentive Andronis staff ensures that your every need is met, making you feel like a cherished guest in a private cliffside sanctuary, and not just another number.
Andronis Luxury suites is also home to most beautiful dining balcony in the island of Santorini, with the award-winning Lycabettus Restaurant .This el fresco dining experience on the literal tip of the cliffside of Oia, is a true culinary gem that blends the breathtaking Santorini views with the exquisite flavors of its menu. Diners at Lycabettus embark on a journey of culinary delights ranging from succulent seafood caught from the azure waters below, to locally sourced produce, with each dish a symphony of taste & texture served with a once in a lifetime view. Whether you're wanting to indulge in a romantic dinner for two, or sharing a sunset viewing experience meal with friends, Lycabettus Restaurant elevates the dining experience to literally new heights, that truly captures the beauty of Santorini's world famous landscape.
MYCONIAN 'O' - Mykonos
Mykonos is long known as the extremely popular greek island that traveller's worldwide flock to during the summer months for its incredible beaches, and vibrant party scene. So it comes as no surprise that the accommodations the island offers have become more extravagant & luxurious as the island's tourism flourishes .The newest hotel of the Myconian Hotel collection chain is the Myconian 'O' hotel Mykonos ,which unveils itself as a 5 star Mykonos hotel, that the Myconian collection describes as 'a love letter to Mykonos'. At The Myconian 'O' , the connection to the outdoors and the essence of island living is paramount , and the groups newest hotel merges these essences together to create an atmosphere that combines tranquility and the vibrant energy that Mykonos is known for.
The chic and sleek design of the rooms at Myconian 'O' are both modern and luxurious, with the dark colors of the furnishings creating a uniquely stylish and sophisticated living space. Rooms differ in size depending on what you need (or how much you wish to indulge), but all are furnished and designed with an intimate connection to nature ,conveyed through rough stone, sleek dark woods and hand-woven artisanal textiles. Soundless air-conditioning envelops you in a gentle breeze, providing respite from the heat of summer, along with remote controlled black-out blinds that can cocoon you in privacy and serenity, if you're seeking some calming and quiet time. Rooms can come with their own private terraces, some with their own private pool with a clear glass aquarium like design that is a particularly beautiful aesthetic draw.
Dining at the hotels O' RESTAURANT is also a must, where you can choose between dining indoors or alfresco on the lush terrace surrounded by the pool and the sand of Ornos Beach. The menu offers a creative twist on Mediterranean classics, embracing regional flavors with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local suppliers that find their way onto your plate. And of course, the catch of the day comes with a nod to this tradition. The hotel bar ,Obar is the heartbeat of O, operating on Greek island time. From leisurely light lunches on sunbeds, to relaxing on the pool terrace under the shade of swaying palms, Obar caters to relaxation and enjoyment. The beachside deck chairs at Ornos beach also receive the same indulgence. As the sun sets, the live DJ set takes over, infusing the night with energy and rhythm of Mykonos.
Whether you're drawn to the serene landscapes, incredible beaches or the vibrant pulse of the island, The 'O' Myconian Hotel is a gateway to an unforgettable Mykonos adventure.