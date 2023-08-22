OK! Greek Islands Hopper Hotel Handbook: Your VIP Passport to Travel Like an 'A' lister !

Something that immediately grabs your attention when entering Calilo is the incredible, modern art work & installations that adorn the grounds and interiors of the resort. Every wall is a work of art ,from vibrantly colored tile spelling out inspirational aphorisms ,to post modern art installations hanging from the ceilings, and in some cases literally sprouting up from the ground. Every element of the Calilo design is created by the owner, Angelos Michalopoulos, who runs the sprawling retreat along with his wife, Vassiliki "Vasso" Petridou, with each one of their five children somehow involved in the family business.The name Calilo is short for “Create a life you can fall in love with” and the property is filled with these positive affirmations, playful swings and colorful tiles to bring this kind of joy to all guests who stay there.